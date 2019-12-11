Northam also announced proposed new funding for land conservation and a revolving loan fund to help clean energy efforts.

The governor said he wants to fund upgrades at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal aimed at making Virginia an East Coast hub for the offshore wind industry.

The state’s largest electric utility recently announced plans to seek approval to build what it says would be the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. off the Virginia coast.

