Virginia has averaged 790 reported positive cases daily over the most recent seven days. Of those, Northern Virginia has averaged 485 cases during that time.

The Post’s analysis shows the disproportionate toll the coronavirus is taking on the region’s Virginia suburbs. More than 61 percent of positive cases in the past seven days were concentrated in a geographic region that contains about 30 percent of the state’s population.

AD

AD

The findings come as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) issued an executive order Tuesday allowing jurisdictions in the Washington suburbs to delay a gradual “phase one” reopening until May 28. The order puts Alexandria and the counties of Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William and Loudoun two weeks behind the rest of the state in beginning to ease restrictions.

Northam noted the concentrated number of cases Monday in saying he expected to hold Northern Virginia out of the initial Friday reopening.

An average of 1,950 known infections have been reported daily across the District, Maryland and Virginia as of Tuesday, based on a rolling seven-day average.

AD

Of those, more than 1,170 have been reported in the metro Washington region, according to The Post’s analysis. (For the purpose of this analysis, the metro region includes the District; the city of Alexandria, and Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William and Loudoun counties in Virginia; and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.)

AD

The patterns in Northern Virginia are similar to those found in Washington’s Maryland suburbs, which also have seen a concentration of covid-19 cases.

Maryland averages more than 990 reported cases each day — with more than half coming from Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. Those counties also make up more than half of the state’s average daily death toll, despite containing one-third of the state’s population.

AD

The metro Washington region — including the District and its suburbs, but excluding other parts of Maryland and Virginia — this week has seen known infections and deaths dip slightly from averages last week.

On May 2, the region’s daily death toll averaged about 60 a day. Today, the metro region is averaging about 50 deaths a day over a seven-day period. But despite the dip in the seven-day averages, the region still saw 68 deaths reported Tuesday — up from 26 deaths reported Monday.