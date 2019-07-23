Cyclospora, the parasite that causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Virginia health officials are investigating an increase in cases of a foodborne intestinal illness and dozens of suspected cases involving two large employers.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday on a recent increase of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the foodborne parasite Cyclospora, since mid-June in Northern Virginia. The source of the outbreak hasn’t been identified.

Fifteen cases of the illness, typically found in tropical and subtropical areas, have been confirmed in Northern Virginia, up from eight at this time in 2018, health officials said.

In addition, more than 40 people from “two large businesses” reported an intestinal illness, which is under investigation for suspected cyclosporiasis. Officials weren’t identifying the businesses.

Katherine G. McCombs, foodborne disease epidemiology program coordinator for the state health department, said it was hard for officials to determine the source of the parasite because those who become infected don’t immediately feel sick.

“One of the hard things about the investigation is you might not get sick for one or two weeks,” she said. “We have to try to get ahold of that person and figure out what they ate. That takes time.”

Northern Virginia health districts involved in the investigation include Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, as well as the city of Alexandria.

Cyclosporiasis infections can occur after people consume food or water contaminated with feces that contains Cyclospora, Virginia health officials said. Past outbreaks have been linked to imported fresh produce such as raspberries, basil, arugula, snow peas, mesclun and cilantro.

[Virginia health officials warn of possible exposure to measles-infected child at Dulles Airport, other locations]

Symptoms include diarrhea, weight loss, loss of appetite, abdominal cramping, nausea, prolonged fatigue and other flulike symptoms. The illness can last from a few days to more than a month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To prevent the spread of cyclosporiasis, residents are asked to wash produce thoroughly and wash their hands before and after preparing it. Cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables should be refrigerated within two hours, officials said.

Anyone who suspects possibly being infected is being asked to visit a health-care provider, who might prescribe antibiotics.

Officials elsewhere in the country have previously warned the public about cyclosporiasis cases. McDonald’s pulled salads from 3,000 locations across the country last year after an outbreak.

