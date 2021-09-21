The imam has been charged with indecent liberties by a custodian. Police say the girl sought the imam’s assistance and he would meet her at various locations in the county. Police say he would then invite the girl into his car and sexually assault her.
Police began their investigation in May after the victim came forward. He was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that included a review of digital evidence.
The imam was released from custody pending trial. The mosque did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Tuesday.