BURKE, Va. — A northern Virginia man has died after police say he drowned in a lake trying to rescue his dog.

Fairfax County Police say the body of 28-year-old Nghia Trinh (NEE’-yah TRIN) of Burke was recovered from Lake Braddock Saturday afternoon.

Police say Trinh’s dog got loose walking on a path next to the lake, and witnesses saw Trinh go into water to retrieve it.

Fire and rescue personnel were called, and found Trinh in the water after a 40-minute search. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trinh’s dog was recovered safely.

