The rail system took advantage of extraordinarily low ridership during the worst of the pandemic to accelerate planned maintenance and construction work. The closed stations are reopening ahead of schedule.
Once East Falls Church and Arlington Cemetery stations reopen, two of the system’s 91 stations will remain closed: the Dunn Loring and Vienna stations in northern Virginia, which are slated to reopen Sept. 8.
