The school system confirmed the hack and said it is investigating and working with law enforcement.
Unrelated, the school system reported that it experienced technical difficulties Friday as students completed the first week of online schooling. The school system blamed the problems on internet provider Verizon, but Verizon said it did not experience any service outages.
The school system said on Twitter that there “will undoubtedly be bumps in the road throughout the distance learning period, but it’s important that students, staff, and families continue to work together as we work through challenges as a team.”
