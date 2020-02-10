Colette Giovanniello said her daughter saw a doctor on Feb. 2 and received a flu diagnosis. She was taken to a hospital on Thursday as her condition deteriorated, Giovanniello said.

Her daughter had no known underlying health problems or conditions, Giovanniello said.

“She was such a very, very popular” student who was “well loved by everybody,” her mother said. She was just a “really, really nice girl. People loved her.”

As of Feb. 1, the Virginia Health Department said it had not received any reports of pediatric flu deaths in the current flu season. There have been pediatric deaths — which involved people up to the age of 17 — in each of the past 15 years, figures show.