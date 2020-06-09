Most of Virginia entered Phase 2 earlier this month, but Northern Virginia and Richmond opted out because they have been hit harder by the pandemic.

Northam’s announcement came as the owner of a Loudoun County winery and wedding venue, and a Fredericksburg restaurant owner, sued Northam in state and federal court to try to force him to more completely reopen the state for business.

The plaintiffs, represented by State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) who is an attorney, say Northam’s emergency orders have exceeded his authority and allege that he did not rely on any medical or scientific evidence that proved the shutdown was necessary.

The lawsuits says that “99.9 percent of Virginians are not suffering from Covid-19 … Over half of all COVID-19 deaths in Virginia are from citizens that are older than 80 years of age. Three-quarters of all COVID-19 deaths in Virginia come from citizens that are 70+ years of age.”

“We can’t just have government by fiat,” Petersen said at a news conference Tuesday.

Jon B. Tigges, of Zion Springs winery and bed-and-breakfast, said his business saw the cancellation of16 weddings this spring and summer, eliminating more than half his total expected annual revenue.

Customers are canceling fall events as well, and Tigges said the state’s requirement to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces will cause more to people to cancel.

Linda Park, owner of the hibachi-style Japanese restaurant Fujiya House, said she has been unable to reopen under the state’s strict social distancing restrictions, because food is not prepared in a kitchen, but at the customers’ tables.

Both she and Tigges object that no end dates have been announced for the social distancing limitations, and argue that the General Assembly should have been consulted about the restrictions.

Virginia, Maryland and the District reported 1,072 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, but the number of people hospitalized remained below 200 and the rolling seven-day average of newly reported deaths remained below 70.

Both statistics indicate a gradual slowdown in the severity of the pandemic after months of widespread shutdown and social distancing restrictions.

The region saw 58 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll for Virgnia, Maryland and the District to 4,802.

In the District, there were 85 new cases and four new deaths.

In Virginia, there were 487 new cases and 19 new deaths. Fairfax, which has been hard-hit by the virus, saw an uptick with 92 new cases, bringing its total to 12,695. Northern Virginia lags the rest of the state in reopening because of the number of cases reported there.

In Maryland, there were 500 new cases and 35 new deaths reported. Montgomery County reported 150 new cases and eight deaths, and Prince George’s reported 113 new cases and five deaths.

Montgomery County entered Maryland’s Phase 1 reopening on June 1. County health officer Travis Gayles said the county will wait until at least June 15 to determine whether there have been consistent declines over 14 days that would warrant the further easing of social distancing restrictions. The county’s covid-19 dashboard has not yet been reset to track the progress since June 1.

“We’re moving toward the right direction, but again, what we’re looking for is sustained improvements,” Gayles said.

Among the most positive indicators is the decrease in test positivity rate, which is about 9 percent as of Tuesday, down from a high of 30 percent at the peak of the crisis.

Acute care bed utilization rate is the indicator that has been “holding us back,” lawmakers said. Officials are looking for 14 days of acute bed care utilization to fall below 70 percent, but as of Tuesday, this has only occurred four out of the last 14 days. Gayles said this is partly because covid-19 patients often need to convalesce for a longer period of time, so even though the county’s caseload is decreasing, there is still a large number of patients from a few weeks ago in need of acute care.

In Baltimore City, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young signed an executive order launching the Phase 1 reopening in his city. It is the last jurisdiction in Maryland to do so. The order permits hotels, barber shops, retail store and churches to reopen with certain restrictions.

“This order allows for certain lower-risk activities to resume, but it should not be viewed as a complete return of all businesses and services,” Young said in a statement.

The phase one reopening allows for barbershops and hair salons to reopen by appointment with up to five people inside; permits churches to hold tented outdoor services with 50 people in attendance; reopens restaurants for outdoor meals, summer camps with up to 10 people per room for indoor activities and hotels with appropriate safeguards in place.