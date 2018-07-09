Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) has asked for a meeting with the acting director of the Smithsonian National Zoo, Steven Monfort, to discuss the zoo’s proposed security enhancements, the congresswoman’s office said Monday.

The zoo, voicing concerns about public and animal safety, wants to increase fencing around its complex, reduce the number of entrances from 13 to three, and eventually erect permanent checkpoints that could be staffed at periods of high visitation or threat levels.

“I want to hear more from the Zoo about its proposals, some of which I can understand given today’s security concerns,” Norton said in a statement. “The current proposal appears to be a wish list of a government security agency rather than an approach that balances legitimate security concerns with public access.”

A review of the fence proposal before the National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled for Thursday. Linda St. Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Smithsonian, said a meeting with Norton on the security issue will be held shortly.