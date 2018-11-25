Columnist

Imagine how wonderful it must have been to live before cameras were invented, before mirrors were invented, back when none of us knew what we looked like. We knew what other people looked like, sure, but ourselves? We hadn’t a clue.

Oh, I suppose cave men and cave women might have occasionally glimpsed their visages in the still surface of a pond, but that wouldn’t have been very high-resolution. And I doubt they agonized over whether they had bed head or a zit, too concerned were they with not being eaten by a saber-toothed tiger.

Now, though, we’re constantly confronted with our faces — and all their imperfections.

The face has been on my mind ever since I was pressed into service a few weeks ago to take photos at an awards dinner downtown. I’d gone with My Lovely Wife — it was a function for her industry — and I planned to do what’s expected of dutiful spouses at these things: nod amiably all evening.

Then a desperate organizer went from table to table asking if anyone would be willing to snap some photos of the festivities with their smartphone. The photographer hadn’t shown up.

She might as well have asked, “Is there a doctor in the house?”

I love taking pictures — I take the photos for my column — and if the end results don’t always match my enthusiasm, well, the only way to get better is to practice. I just happened to have my camera with me. This would be a fun way to make the evening go faster.

What I hadn’t counted on was the pressure that taking even the most pro forma grip-and-grin photos creates. If I was just a guy with an iPhone who could be upset if the pictures I produced were kind of subpar?

But here I was with a real camera, two lenses and a camera bag.

My subjects were on a brightly lit stage. They were doing those awards-night things: delivering speeches behind a lectern, shaking hands, holding plaques, facing the photographer — me! — and smiling.

There’s a term that photographers use: chimping. It means constantly looking at the photos you just took. Chimping’s useful to make sure everything is in focus and properly lit.

The focus was fine. The light was a little tough. There was too much of it, I thought, although a proper photographer probably would have figured it out.

But the real problem was something I had no control over: the faces. Now, these were attractive people, accomplished in their field, comfortable in their skins. But a camera doesn’t know any of that. It is a pitiless recorder of reality. And if someone curls her lip or puffs her cheeks in a disconcerting way when she makes a certain vowel, well it’s going to capture that.

As I chimped from the first row of the auditorium, I discovered that, although the human face makes many fluid movements when it’s engaged in speech, it can look a little weird when any single one of those moments is frozen.

I started to sweat.

Everyone has a least favorite part of their face. The best photographers work around that. Not long ago, I got a new portrait taken here at The Washington Post. Marvin Joseph promised to give me a chin. And he did. (Thank you, Marvin!)

As I looked at these photos, I feared that people would not like them. Even when I spied a pleasant expression through the viewfinder, my finger wasn’t fast enough on the shutter button to capture it. The face would be on to lip-curling and cheek-puffing.

My solution was to put the camera on burst mode, shooting five frames per second, as if these talking heads were running backs diving for the end zone.

That worked well. And then came what should have been a simple task: taking those standard photos where two or three people pose on either side of the honoree and smile for the camera. No moving mouths! I wouldn’t even need to chimp.

As I reviewed the images on my computer the next morning, I learned an ironclad law of event photography: In any photo of four or more people, one person will always have his eyes closed.

Annie Leibovitz, your job is safe.

Say 'cheese'

Have you had an awful or awkward photo experience, from either side of the camera? I’d love to hear the details. Send your story — with “Smile” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com .

Helping Hand

Now here’s a pretty picture: The Washington Post Helping Hand is in full swing.

We’re hoping readers will support our local charity partners: So Others Might Eat, N Street Village and Bright Beginnings.

All three work with homeless adults and children in our area. You can learn more about them — and mak e a dona tion — by visiting posthelpinghand.com.

