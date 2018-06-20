Not only was Tuesday the hottest day of 2018, it was one of the wetter days, too. So if you weren’t soaked by perspiration, you could have gotten soaked by the rain. But it was scenic, as a colleague’s photo shows. (photo by Patricia Sullivan The Washington Post)

A memorable day Tuesday was, Washington’s hottest day of the year and one of the wetter ones as well.

It had thunder, heavy rain and strong gusts of wind. It had temperature of 95 degrees as measured at Reagan National Airport. That was the seventh 90-degree day of 2018, and it was the year’s warmest day by a full three degrees.

It attained that meteorological pinnacle by outstripping the previous day, Monday, which recorded a high temperature of 92 degrees.

Neither of those high temperatures set a record. But the low temperature did. The low temperature set a record by remaining, well, high for a low temperature.

In Washington, Tuesday’s low temperature was 77 degrees. That is high for a low temperature on June 19th. In fact, there has been no other June 19th on record when the temperature failed to fall below that.

In the past, records show, the temperature on June 19 had always managed to sink to 75 degrees. Of the four occasions on which the mercury got stuck at 75, and went no lower, the most recent was June 19 2011.

The rain amounted to 1.12 inch, which gave the month more than four inches of rain, at least at National.

A lot of Tuesday’s rain in Washington fell between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Many office workers find themslves returning from lunch around that time.

They may have been forced between waiting for the rain to stop and hurrying back to their desks to confront their responsibilities.

Rain that falls during thunderstorms often varies sharply over relatively short distances, and in other parts of the Washington area on Tuesday, its challenges appeared to be less daunting.

At Dulles International Airport for example, Tuesday’s rain, according to the National Weather Service, amounted to less than a tenth of Washington’s. It amounted to only a tenth of an inch.