Not wintry, Saturday was warm, wet and windy in Washington

On the third day of December, as many in Washington inevitably began musing on the coming winter, our lot was instead a day of three significant weather W’s — wet, warm and windy. The three may have combined to produce post-sunset skies on the western horizon that seemed to represent a sort of meteorological inkblot test.

It was as if they asked us what to make of such a December day.

Wetness came from almost a third of an inch of rain, measured here as of 5 p.m.

The official 0.31 inches came as part of a cafeteria menu of watery offerings. According to the National Weather Service, the dampness — mainly a soggy morning’s bill of fare — included a thunderstorm, rain, light rain and the lightest sort of rain, which is how we might describe fog.

By late afternoon, the winds reached a top speed of 24 mph. In briefer bursts, they gusted even higher, to 33 mph.

And the warmth came in the form of a high temperature of 62 degrees, making Saturday notably warm for December, 10 degrees above the average high for the date.

Ten years ago on Dec. 3, we set a record high for the date. But it was only nine degrees warmer than our Saturday.

As for the skies, a few minutes after sunset, they seemed created from rough-edged blotches and patches of flat black. A bit of gray added a woolly texture.

Against a pale-blue after-sundown sky, the clouds seemed sober, austere and particularly inky.

