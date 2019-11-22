The childrens’ dad, Dan West, is their trainer and cheerleader. West also competes in Spartan Races and became a certified Spartan coach to help his children rise to the top of their competition pools.

Spartan Races started in Vermont in 2010, said Jonathan Fine, head of global brand communications for Spartan, and has grown to about 250 race weekends held annually in 40 different countries.

Justin Ross, director of children product at Spartan, said each race averages 950 children.

Ross said Spartan started focusing more on kids’ races about two years ago. Now, the children world championship race, held in California, attracts about 2,500 competitors, he said.

Anyone can sign up for Spartan open races, West said, but for championship races, competitors must qualify by finishing in the top three at a race or accumulating a certain amount of points from past races.

Both Emma and Grayson have finished in the top three in many races this year, qualifying them for the championships.

The West family got involved with racing in 2016 after West completed a Spartan race in Wintergreen as a “personal challenge.” He brought Grayson and Emma to run the children race and they were hooked.

Now, the family trains five to six days per week at New London Athletics in Forest. On top of weekly training, Emma and Grayson also play soccer, basketball and participate in other extracurricular activities.

“They’re on a training schedule. I have to work around all their sports schedules in order to accomplish what I want to accomplish,” said West, who customizes their training to reflect the terrain and obstacles featured in the childrens’ next race.

For example, the next Spartan Race Grayson and Emma are competing in has a sandbag carry, which requires competitors to hoist a 25- to 40-pound sandbag onto their shoulders and run a certain distance.

“We try to do everything we can to try to simulate a race experience in a gym,” West said.

Emma said she only gets nervous before “really big” races.

“I like how it pushes me to do the best I can,” Emma said. “I make some really close friends throughout the races.”

“It pushes me to go harder, to limits that I’ve never gone up to before. And I also get friends,” Grayson said.

Emma is also part of the Obstacle Course Racing Girls Team, a group of 32 girls of similar ages from around the world who participate in competitive obstacle racing.

“It’s girls that do the same stuff I do,” Emma said of the international girls’ team. “I can kind of relate to what they do.”

Lauren Wood, trainer and owner of New London Athletics, said she has never seen children who are as driven and talented as Emma and Grayson. She said the West family uses her gym for strength and endurance training in preparation for races.

Wood said West also holds classes at her gym for other New London Athletics clients who want to learn about Spartan Racing. Because of West’s training, she said about 10 clients have started competing in Spartan Races.

“It’s such a crossover sport,” Wood said. “You’re not just having to use one muscle. You’ve got to know how to climb ropes, crawl properly. There’s a lot more skill to Spartan racing.”

She said she doesn’t have other clients as young as Emma and Grayson who participate in Spartan Races.

“They are definitely an anomaly,” Wood said. “They’re amazing young athletes.”

Emma said her favorite obstacles include the rope climb and the rings, while Grayson said he enjoys the mud and running the most. Both said their favorite obstacle is the Hercules Hoist, where competitors pull a weight to the top of a pulley system and lower the weight slowly back down to the ground before advancing in the race.

Both said their least favorite obstacle is the bucket carry. Competitors carry a bucket with 45 pounds of rocks inside for a certain distance.

“It scratches up my chest,” Grayson said.

West said they call their bruises and scratches from a race “grit marks.”

Grayson said most races make him happy — as well as beating his sister in a race.

“Grayson’s good, he’s really really good,” West said, adding Emma is stronger, understands the obstacles better, and has a “race intelligence.”

The Wests are preparing for the Spartan Kids World Championships, just a few weeks away.

Grayson’s goal for that race? To win it all. For Emma, she said she hopes to place in the top 10.

The duo said they’ve learned to push themselves and work hard during training and races.

“Even if something seems impossible,” Emma said, “you can always do it if you set your mind to it.”

