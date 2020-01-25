Her name has not been released.

Troiano was among a large rescue crew who helped pull her out to safety while transit police cleared the train and the platform. She was taken to George Washington University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Troiano and firefighter medic Ryan Denelsbeck talked to her while she was trapped and went with her to the hospital.

Reaching through the crack between the train and platform, the firefighters held her hand. Denelsbeck said he assured her: “We’re going to get you out.”

They asked about her injuries and if she remembered what happened.

Recalling the incident Saturday, the firefighters said her emotional health was as much a priority as her physical health.

“You just want to reassure the best you can,” Denelsbeck said. “It is dark and dirty and scary in that space under the train. We just wanted to comfort her.”

As they spoke with her, Metro staff shut down the track’s power so rescuers would not be electrocuted. Another two firefighters, experts in navigating tight spaces, crawled underneath the train to extricate her from a spot near the end of the train.

The firefighters maneuvered her into a Stokes basket — a type of stretcher designed for confined rescues — and pulled her out.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said the rescue “was nothing short of a miracle.” He said a video showed that the woman fell within seconds of the train’s arrival.

About 80 people have been hit by Metro trains in the past three years, he said. In about 70 percent of those cases, he said, the person was not intending to get hit. The most common causes are intoxication, inattention or assault. Medical accidents causing falls onto the track are rare, Stessel said.

People tend to get hit by trains less often in the Washington Metro system than in other major transit systems, Stessel said. He pointed to cities such as New York that have older systems, smaller platforms and larger crowds.

Troiano praised the coordination between police, Metro staff and firefighters.