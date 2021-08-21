Daryoush Amiri, a Fairfax resident, said his wife and two kids, a 7- and 4-year-old, flew to Kabul to visit other family last month as a vacation. They were supposed to fly home on Aug. 16 — “but it was canceled, and then the government collapsed,” he said. Instead, they flew to Qatar on a crowded evacuation flight and are now in Germany, unsure what comes next, he said. When Amiri heard that hundreds of Afghans in need would be arriving in his own community, he ran to the store for diapers and toiletries.

