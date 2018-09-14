ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A lawyer representing the National Rifle Association in a Virginia lawsuit has been removed from the case for not disclosing an ethical sanction.

The Washington Post reports William Brewer III was to defend the NRA against an insurance broker, but wasn’t licensed in Virginia. To proceed, he signed a form vouching for his good standing, despite a 2016 fine for trying to influence potential jurors in Texas.

Judge Liam O’Grady removed Brewer on Thursday, citing “findings of bad faith.” Brewer says his partners will handle the case pending possible appeal.

The NRA is embroiled in a lawsuit against Lockton Cos. The organizations used to work together to cover costs related to improper firearm usage, but Lockton stopped after New York regulators said it was illegal, imposing a $7 million fine.

