VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The National Rifle Association will hold a town hall meeting in Virginia Beach about a month after it experienced 2019’s deadliest mass shooting.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the town hall is scheduled for Monday. Another is scheduled for Tuesday on the state’s Eastern Shore.

The lobbying arm of the NRA will focus on proposals that are likely to come up at the July 9 special legislative session that Gov. Ralph Northam convened in the tragedy’s wake.

The Democrat said he wants the Republican-led General Assembly to consider several gun control measures. Republicans have given little indication that they plan to follow Northam’s agenda.

Democrats quickly seized on the news of the NRA’s meetings, which some GOP lawmakers may attend.

Legislators in Virginia’s General Assembly are up for re-election this fall.

