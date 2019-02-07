THE REGION

More guns detected at checkpoints in 2018

The Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that 4,239 firearms were found in carry-on bags coming through airport checkpoints in the United States last year, an increase of about 7 percent over the number found in 2017.

Nearly nine out of every 10 of those firearms were loaded, and more than a third had a round chambered. TSA agents at Norfolk International Airport in Virginia also had the distinction of more than doubling its haul, as the number found there rose to 21, compared with 10 the year before.

The rising tally of firearms is in line with record numbers of passengers and more jurisdictions allowing people to carry firearms openly or concealed — but it could also make one wonder how many have slipped by. A gun went all the way to Tokyo aboard a Delta flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta last month.

As is usually the case, the airports with the most firearms seizures were also among the busiest and in areas such as the South and the West, where rates of gun ownership are highest.

— Fredrick Kunkle

MARYLAND

Hogan meets with Black Caucus members

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he wants to resolve a long-running dispute over Maryland’s treatment of its historically black colleges, but members of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland say the state needs to do better than the $100 million settlement offer over 10 years proposed last year.

Hogan met with caucus members over breakfast Thursday at the governor’s residence.

The governor says there are offers on the table, and he’s hoping both parties can reach agreement. But he says the state is under a court order to not discuss mediation efforts.

A federal appeals court ordered a fourth attempt at mediation in the 12-year dispute and set an April 30 deadline. The colleges say the state underfunded them while developing programs at traditionally white schools that drain prospective students away.

— Associated Press