BALTIMORE — A group of nurses at Johns Hopkins Hospital say the facility has staffing problems, lacks critical supplies and has shoddy equipment.

The Baltimore Sun reports that more than 100 people attended a town hall Saturday to call for improved services at the hospital.

The town hall was part of an effort to unionize. National Nurses United helped organize Saturday’s event, which was attended by Rep. Elijah Cummings and other politicians.

Hopkins spokeswoman Kim Hoppe said the hospital’s first priority is the safety of patients, providers and staff. She said the hospital “deeply” respects its nurses.

