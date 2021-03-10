Ashby was sent to Japan, where he was rejected by two all-white flying units due to segregation policies. He served in all-Black units for the next five years.
Ashby continued to serve in the 1950s while stationed in Korea and in Europe. He flew various aircraft including the B-47 bomber, later becoming an instructor.
By July 1965, Lt. Col. Ashby retired.
Ashby, who studied at the University of Maryland and UCLA, went on to pursue a career in commercial aviation. He became a flight instructor for United Airlines and wrote a training program for the 747 aircraft.
In 1973, he began working for Frontier Airlines where he rose to rank of captain. He flew with the airline until his retirement in 1986. According to the Arizona Tuskegee Airmen officials, Ashby is believed to be the first Black pilot for a major commercial airline to reach the mandatory retirement age of 60.
Ashby is survived by his wife, Dorina, and three sons. Funeral services will be private due to the pandemic.
