“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in the statement. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

He was injured in October 2003 when a tiger named Montecore attacked him on stage at the Mirage hotel-casino in Las Vegas. He had severe neck injuries, lost a lot of blood and later suffered a stroke. He underwent lengthy rehabilitation, but the attack ended the long-running Las Vegas Strip production.

The darker-haired of the flashy duo, Horn was credited with the idea of introducing an exotic animal — his pet cheetah — to the magic act.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days,” Fischbacher said. “I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

The two became an institution in Las Vegas, where their magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds. The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year.

They returned to the stage in February 2009 for what was billed as their one and only comeback performance, to raise funds for the new Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. The brief performance, which included Montecore, became the basis of an episode of the ABC television show “20/20.”

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher, both natives of Germany, had first teamed up in 1957 and made their Las Vegas debut a decade later. Siegfried & Roy began performing at the Mirage in 1990.

When they signed a lifetime contract with the Mirage in 2001, it was estimated they had performed 5,000 shows at the casino for 10 million fans since 1990 and had grossed more than $1 billion. That came on top of thousands of shows at other venues in earlier years.

“Throughout the history of Las Vegas, no artists have meant more to the development of Las Vegas’ global reputation as the entertainment capital of the world than Siegfried and Roy,” Terry Lanni, chairman of MGM Mirage, the casino’s parent company, said after the attack.

The pair gained international recognition for helping to save rare white tigers and white lions from extinction. Their $10 million compound was home to dozens of rare animals over the years. The white lions and white tigers were the result of a preservation program that began in the 1980s.

“The good news is that the white tigers and white lions are going into the 21st century,” Horn said in a 1999 interview with The Associated Press. “The bad news is that if we don’t do something about the tigers in the wild, they will disappear.”

Siegfried & Roy’s show, incorporating animal antics and magic tricks, included about 20 white tigers and lions, the number varying depending on the night. The show also had other exotic animals, including an elephant.

“Their show is so fast-paced the viewer has time only to gasp before the next dazzlement,” an Associated Press reviewer wrote in 1989 when they brought their act to New York.

“A white car drives on stage — as Liberace used to do — bringing a mother white tiger and three cubs. Roy rides an elephant, which disappears, then reappears. At the end, a 650-pound white tiger climbs atop a globe. With Roy on his back, they’re pulled into the air.”

“It’s a Las Vegas show and it’s nonstop entertainment. New Yorkers aren’t too sophisticated for this.”

A later spectacular developed for the Mirage opened with a flashy “Star Wars” scenario and Horn and Fischbacher arriving in their own mini space capsules. Another segment had Horn sitting atop a 30-foot (9.1-meter) pyramid that was “destroyed” by an explosion and fire, leaving him levitated high above the stage.

It was halfway during a performance Oct. 3, 2003, when Horn was alone on stage with the tiger that it suddenly lunged at him.

Horn, who had turned 59 that day, had never been injured during a show before, “not a scratch, not by an animal,” Bernie Yuman, the pair’s longtime manager, said at the time.

He said he thought Montecore, a 7-year-old male, got distracted by something in the audience and Horn was trying to calm him. Horn himself said later that he fainted and the tiger was trying to help him by dragging him offstage, though animal experts disputed that possibility.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture explored a variety of theories but was unable to reach a conclusion on what caused the tiger to attack. In its final report, the USDA also said the show’s producers had failed to protect the audience because there was no barrier separating the exotic animals from the crowd.

In October 2006, three years after the attack, Horn and Fischbacher attended their induction into the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. Horn’s speech was sluggish at times and he walked a bit slow, but he called the event “a deeply emotional experience.”

Born in Nordenham, Germany, Horn met Fischbacher on a cruise ship in 1957. Fischbacher performed the magic tricks, while Horn became his assistant, eventually suggesting using the cheetah in the act.

They honed their animal-magic show in small clubs in Germany and Switzerland in the mid-1960s. Their break came in a Monte Carlo casino when an agent in the audience invited them to Las Vegas. The pair made their debut at the Tropicana hotel-casino in the late 1960s.

The illusionists became popular in the 1970s, receiving their first star billing in 1978 as headliners of the Stardust’s “Lido de Paris.” Their show “Beyond Belief” opened in 1981 at the Frontier and played to thousands over seven years.

When Horn and Fischbacher became U.S. citizens in 1988, an elated Horn said, “Being an American means all the things we believe in.”

Horn once hand-fed a white lion cub born prematurely, starting with an eyedropper. But when a cub was donated to a zoo, Horn said he was heartbroken.

“When you love something, the hardest thing is to let it go,” he said. “But this is what Siegfried and Roy do. We live our dreams, and we fulfill our destiny.”

Funeral services will be private, with an expected public memorial.

BIO

About this Person

Born: October 03, 1944 in Nordenham, Germany

Nationality: American

Occupation: Magician

Other Names: Horn, Roy Uwe Lugwig

Updated:Oct. 23, 2006

With partner Siegfried Fischbacher, Roy Horn formed one of the most famous duos in magic, Siegfried & Roy. Preferring to call themselves illusionists rather than magicians, they had one of the best-selling shows on the Las Vegas strip. While Fischbacher focused on the illusions in the show, Horn focused on the animals used in the acts, believing he had a special bond with them. In September 2003, Horn was attacked by one of white tigers used in the act, and nearly died from the injury. The future of their show was in doubt after the incident.

Met Fischbacher

Born October 3, 1944, Horn is a native of Nordenham, Germany. Growing up in the port city of Bremen, Horn, like Fischbacher, also came from a troubled family. As a boy, he sought solace in the company of animals and by the time he was a young man, Horn was working at a local zoo, the Bremen Zoo, as a part-time cage cleaner.

In 1957, while working on a cruise ship, the Bremen, as a steward, Horn met Fischbacher, who was a steward and magician. Horn snuck a cheetah from the zoo onto the ship and suggested that Fischbacher use it in his act, instead of a rabbit. He did, the show was a hit and the pair began performing together.

Siegfried & Roy began working as a duo in Europe, performing in Germany, Switzerland, Monaco and Paris. An early turning point in their career came when they were performing for Prince Rainier and Princess Grace in Monaco, and a cheetah jumped off the stage and came near the royals. By the mid-1960s, Horn and Fischbacher moved their show to the United States.

Began Vegas Career

In 1970, Siegfried & Roy’s magic act debuted on the strip in Las Vegas as a supporting act at the Tropicana Hotel in the “Folies Bergere.” They initially had only a three-month contract. At the time, Las Vegas was focused on gambling, and the pair had to prove that there was a draw for other entertainment.

By 1974, Horn and Fischbacher moved their act to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. There, they were the featured act in “Hallelujah Hollywood.” Over the years, Siegfried & Roy shows got bigger and bigger, with more and larger animals. Horn focused on training the animals, while Fischbacher did the magic.

Then, Horn and Fischbacher were lured to the Stardust Hotel in 1978 to be the headline stars of “Lido de Paris.” Three years later, they were given their own show called “Beyond Belief.” They did this show for seven years, 3500 performances and over three million people, breaking the record for longest running show in Las Vegas. By this point, the Siegfried & Roy show was huge with a vast number of performers, animals and costumes.

Signed Lifetime Contract with Mirage

In 1987, Horn and Fischbacher signed a new contract with the Mirage Hotel,a lavish new hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Inside the casino was a special space designed for their show and the hotel also included a habitat for the many white tigers that were a signature part of their show.

“The deal,” according to the glbtq (an encyclopedia of gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender & queer culture) website, “not only guaranteed them a minimum salary of $57,500,000 over five years but also included a $40,000,000 theater for their show and an $18,000,000 habitat for their growing collection of exotic animals.”

Initially, the contract for Siegfried & Roy was a five-year deal, working 40 weeks a year. They were also given a budget to do whatever they wanted. The investment paid off as the show grossed millions of dollars per year. Between 1990-99, they grossed one billion dollars for the casino. In 2001, with their popularity as strong as ever, the pair signed a lifetime contract with the Mirage.

Attacked by Tiger

Though Horn slept with his tigers, many of which he raised from an early age, tragedy struck when one turned on him during a performance. On October 3, 2003, Horn was attacked by a male tiger named Montecore. The animal went for his throat, and while Horn tried to beat him off with his mike, the tiger held on to his neck and dragged him off stage. Horn nearly died from the injuries due to loss of blood. He also suffered two strokes and was paralyzed on his left side. To save his life, he had to have a delicate operation in which part of his skull was cut away to release pressure from swelling on the brain.

After the attack, the show was canceled by the casino for the time being, with its future uncertain. Many of those who worked on the show were let go. Fischbacher, however, believed in his partner, quoted by Christina Almeida of the Associated Press as saying, “He’s the strongest person in the world. We’ll get through this together. I’m sure he’ll recover completely.”

In addition to their stage performances, Fischbacher and Horn have appeared on film and television, including the 1999 film Siegfried & Roy: The Magic Box. The 3-D movie included parts of the duos act and also told the story of their early lives and rise to stardom. The duo have also appeared on television specials, such as 1998’s The Art of Magic and on various talk shows including Entertainment Tonight and Larry King Live.

AWARDS:

Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, 1999 (with Siegfried Fischbacher); Magicians of the Century Award, 2001 (with Fischbacher).

CURRENT BIO

iegfried and Roy

Siegfried and Roy, who have been hailed as “the Liberaces of legerdemain,” have been entertaining audiences worldwide for more than 40 years. The German-born illusionists started out doing standard pull-the-rabbit-out-of-the-hat-style magic tricks, but the business is different now, and they have changed with the times. Indeed, since 1990, they have been performing an extravagantly staged show at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, that cost $40 million to produce, has a cast of over 30 exotic animals, and has entertained over five million people since its inception. “We transform white tigers into wonderful, beautiful ladies. We make a six-ton elephant disappear and reappear. We levitate a tiger right over the heads of the audience. We saw a lady in half,” Siegfried said of the show to Audrey Clinton of New York Newsday (September 10, 1989). “It is not a magic show as such. It is more a spectacular with magic moments.”

Siegfried Fischbacher was born in 1939, in the village of Rosenheim, in Bavaria, Germany. He was a quiet child who began practicing magic at the age of eight, when he bought a book of tricks with a five-mark note that he found on the ground. In an interview for People (January 11, 1993), Siegfried told David Hutchings that he fell in love with magic on the day his father saw him practicing magic tricks and asked, “How did you do that?” “Those few words became the opening lines of my life,” Siegfried said. “It was the first time I got attention from [my father] and the first time somebody noticed me.”

After graduating from secondary school, Siegfried briefly studied carpet design, but soon took a position as a steward aboard the T. S. Bremen, a German luxury liner. He was already in the habit of pulling rabbits out of hats for the passengers of that ship when he met a 13-year-old bellboy named Roy, who also liked magic and had a very special way with animals.

Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn was born in 1944, in the town of Nordenham, near Bremen, Germany. He was raised by his mother and an abusive, alcoholic stepfather. Because his home life and his relationships with his parents were less than ideal, Roy spent ample amounts of time roaming the fields surrounding his home with his wolf-dog, Hexe. He also enjoyed visiting the local zoo, where he developed a special friendship with a cheetah named Chico. He eventually took an after-school job there feeding the large cat and cleaning its cage.

During a trip aboard the T. S. Bremen, Roy convinced his new magician friend, Siegfried, to incorporate Chico into his act. “I told Siegfried if he could make rabbits come out of a hat, why couldn’t he make cheetahs appear?” Roy recalled to Hutchings. “I wanted to be a part of his act, and I wanted to be with my cheetah again.” Roy smuggled Chico out of the zoo and, using a large laundry bag, onto the cruise ship, where the new magic trick elicited praise from many passengers--as well as protest from the ship’s safety-minded captain and discomfort in Siegfried. Nevertheless, the duo continued to perform their show aboard the Bremen, their wages consisting of a bottle of Blue Nun wine for each performance they gave.

In 1964, Siegfried and Roy went on the road as partners. During the early years, they performed appearing and disappearing tricks with Chico in small cabarets and theaters throughout Germany and Switzerland, but according to Kathy Passero, writing in Biography (September 1997), “audiences were lukewarm about the magical cat and disappointed by the absence of sexy female assistants.” As a result, while the finicky Chico was regularly fed steak, Siegfried and Roy subsisted on potatoes. It was not until after they earned the acclaim of Princess Grace of Monaco, at a 1966 Red Cross gala at the Sporting Cub of Monte Carlo, in France, that Siegfried and Roy’s show began to gain popularity throughout Europe. Before long, they played at the famous Lido and Folies Bergere clubs in Paris, and were soon able to expand their repertoire by adding additional exotic animals to their show.

“Thirty-eight years ago it was tough. In the middle it was tough, and it’s still difficult,” Siegfried said of the magic business to Michael Paskevich of the Las Vegas Review Journal (April 4, 1997). After coming to the U.S., in 1970, Siegfried and Roy, along with their animal assistants, worked mainly at clubs in Las Vegas, the city that seemed to have the best audience for magic. Still, Siegfried told Paskevich, “when we started out, there was no such thing as a magician being a closing act. They said people didn’t want to be mystified, that you couldn’t leave them wondering, ‘What did they do with that tiger?’” The German-born magicians also experienced a few early mishaps, according to Passero; Chico once leapt into an orchestra pit and knocked off the toupee of a frightened conductor, and on another occasion, a python slithered off the stage and into the third row of the audience. Other problems stemmed from a five-year contract that Siegfried and Roy signed with Las Vegas’s MGM Grand Hotel in the 1970s; the partners have claimed that the deal hampered their creativity and caused them both to suffer depression. By 1981, however, after having achieved considerable renown, the magicians had established themselves as the main act at Las Vegas’s Frontier Hotel. During their seven years there, they performed before a total of more than three million people, and they broke the record for the longest-running show in Las Vegas.

In 1987, under the direction of their new manager, Bernie Yuman, Siegfried and Roy signed a contract with Steve Wynn, the owner of the new, $640 million Mirage Hotel, that guaranteed the pair a minimum salary of $57.5 million over a five-year period. The contract, according to Glenn Collins of the New York Times (September 21, 1989), “was trumpeted by Variety as the largest in the history of show business,” and it more than doubled the salary they had been earning at the Frontier. The contract also provided that Steve Wynn would collaborate with Siegfried and Roy on the construction of a specially designed, $40 million performance space for their show and an $18 million habitat for their animals. The magicians insisted that they be permitted to give one G-rated performance per month, so that children could attend.

In 1988, while the Mirage was still being built, Siegfried and Roy went on a 10-month tour of Japan, where people paid as much as $300 for a single ticket to see them perform. “The wonderful thing is [that] imagination is universal all over the world, no matter what the language is,” Roy told Clinton of his experience in Japan. Siegfried and Roy followed the Japanese tour with a four-week run at Radio City Music Hall, in New York City. By this time, their cast and crew of humans and animals had grown to well over 100, and included lions, panthers, an elephant, horses, and several white tigers, a species that is highly endangered. Their reputation was such that they had no problem filling Radio City each night of their run.

Siegfried and Roy began performing at the Mirage in 1990, and during the five years their contract was in effect, their show’s success far exceeded the original expectations: Playing to audiences twice a night, six nights a week, for 40 weeks a year, it grossed over $250 million. After their contract expired, in 1995, the partners decided to continue working at the Mirage, but to perform five, rather than six nights each week. Siegfried and Roy have said that their only complaint about working at the enormous hotel-casino is that they have no control over the ticket prices, which were recently raised to $89.35, a price they feel is unfair and keeps many people from seeing their magic show. Perhaps with a view to providing an antidote to that problem, in 1994 Siegfried and Roy made a television special, Siegfried and Roy: The Magic, the Mystery, which aired on ABC. Unlike the television specials of their fellow magician David Copperfield, Siegfried and Roy’s show included only about 20 percent of the partners’ stage show. The program focused instead on Siegfried and Roy at home, interacting with their animals. “We didn’t just want to do a magic special,” Siegfried told Jefferson Graham of USA Today (November 4, 1994), when asked if the show imitated Copperfield’s. “This is a different structure, a show where you get to know us more personally.”

Given that their livelihood depends on several animal species that are endangered, it is perhaps no too surprising that Siegfried and Roy have become involved in various conservation efforts, one of which concerns the white tiger. In 1982, the entertainers obtained their first three white tiger cubs from the Cincinnati Zoo, and became part of the zoo’s breeding team. (According to Mike Snell of Cats Magazine [October 1995], the zoo became an important site for the preservation of white tigers when the National Zoo, in Washington, D.C., loaned it a white tiger cub. The cub was the offspring of a white tiger, believed to be one of the last, found by the Maharaja of Rewa, India, in 1950. The loaned white tiger eventually mated with one of the tigers at the Cincinnati Zoo and produced several white cubs.) Since then, the magicians have bred more than 30 white tigers, including the only five pure white tigers known to exist in the world today. “The greatest thrill in life, for me, has been the opportunity to be there and be part of the birth of the cubs,” Roy told Snell. “Nothing could possibly match that moment of miracles.”

Siegfried and Roy became involved with the conservation of another endangered species in 1995, when the Johannesburg Zoological Society, in South Africa, entrusted them with two cubs of the white lions of Timbavati; only five individuals of the species were known to exist in the entire world. According to Dr. Patrick Condy of the Johannesburg Zoological Society, as quoted by Snell, “[Siegfried and Roy] have discovered a formula, nothing short of magical, that virtually guarantees the white lions of Timbavati will not only continue to exist, but flourish.”

Both Siegfried and Roy have insisted that, contrary to what some people have charged, the animals in their menagerie are never exploited or given tranquilizers. “An unhappy animal could not be onstage doing the things we do,” Roy explained to Hutchings. The animals of Siegfried and Roy’s troupe get their teeth brushed three times a month and are handled only by Roy, Siegfried, trained assistants, and the veterinarian the magicians keep on call 24 hours a day. The partners own an 88-acre retreat outside Las Vegas, where all of the animals are taken every day for exercise. While Siegfried has said that he enjoys working with the animals, it is Roy who is more intimately involved with their care and training. Before each show, Roy meditates for 20 minutes with one of the starring cats, and he sleeps with either a leopard or a tiger on a rotating basis every night. “The animals are the love affair of my life,” Roy told Snell. “Everything we have will go to our animals. They are our legacy.”

In 1996, Sarmoti, an animated mini-series about the imagined adventures of Siegfried and Roy, was broadcast on the Fox television network. On the Magic Magazine Web site, Stan Allen reported that Sarmoti, which is an acronym for “Siegfried and Roy, Masters of the Impossible,” featured Siegfried as “an ‘ordinary’ magician thrown into extraordinary circumstances,” and Roy as a man who has a special ability to communicate with animals. The show expressed the magicians’ conservationist concerns and combined elements of German, Greek, and Middle Eastern literature and mythology. “Our animated mini-series is the perfect opportunity to speak to children all over the world,” Siegfried told Allen. “Our lives have been filled with magic and fantasy,” Roy added. “We are fortunate to be living our dreams. What better way to tell the next generation about our lives and our commitment to animal conservation than through the magic and fantasy of animation?” The show’s producer, DiC Entertainment, which has produced such well-received children’s programs as Madeleine and Inspector Gadget, has also expressed interest in developing Sarmoti as a regular children’s television show.

The partners’ most recent project is the Secret Garden, which opened at the Mirage in 1996. The garden is a spacious, tropically forested showcase for many of the exotic animals that star in Siegfried and Roy’s show. By sharing their white and striped tigers and lions, black panther, Asian elephant, and snakes with the public, the magicians hope to inspire people to get involved with wildlife conservation. “When people see the beauty, they get involved in it, and they also can defend it,” Bernie Yuman, the magicians’ manager, told Ken White of the Las Vegas Review Journal (June 6, 1997). “And we are now at the point where we have to defend it, because we are connected.”

Siegfried and Roy reside in a sprawling, Spanish-style home in Las Vegas that they have affectionately nicknamed the Jungle Palace. Their home is guarded by two mastiffs, and jaguars and tigers frequently roam around their eight-acre yard. On the difficulties of living and working together, Roy told Hutchings, “We live in completely different parts of the house and go on vacations alone.” The two have also said that there has been only one time when the partnership came close to a breaking point--in 1977, when Siegfried suffered an addiction to the tranquilizer Valium. Roy’s mother, Johanna, also lives in their home, and their relations from Germany visit often.

Among the awards and honors that the magicians have received are the 1991 German BAMBI, an award given to the best live entertainers of the decade; the 1991 Liberace Legend Award, from the Liberace Foundation for the Performing and Creative Arts; and the Magicians of the Decade Award, from the Academy of Magical Arts in Los Angeles, in 1992. A book about their lives, Siegfried and Roy: Mastering the Impossible, which the two magicians co-authored, was published in 1992. Siegfried and Roy continue to perform for sold-out houses at the Mirage.

Suggested Reading: Biography p54+ Sept. 1997, with photos; Las Vegas Review Journal Apr. 4, 1997; People p98+ Jan. 11, 1993, with photos; Siegfried and Roy. Siegfried and Roy: Mastering the Impossible, 1992

Selected Television Shows: Siegfried and Roy: The Magic, the Mystery, 1994; Sarmoti, 1996