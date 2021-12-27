“First, he is a towering example of a specialist, a world authority; nobody in the world has ever known as much as Ed Wilson about ants,” Attenborough said. “But in addition to that intense knowledge and understanding, he has the widest of pictures. He sees the planet and the natural world that it contains in amazing detail but extraordinary coherence. And he has the ability as a writer to convey to all of us, specialists and nonspecialists alike, why this is not only beautiful and moving and irreplaceable, but essential for our sanity.”