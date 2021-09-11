Peru’s justice minister Aníbal Torres announced the death, saying the cause was an infection.
Mr. Guzmán, a onetime philosophy professor and longtme Communist Party member, traveled to China in the 1960s and became a devotee of Mao Zedong and the Cultural Revolution, a repressive movement meant to reorder Chinese society.
Calling himself “Presidente Gonzalo,” Mr. Guzmán devised a set of principles based on Maoist teachings as the guiding ideals of “Sendero Luminoso,” or Shining Path, a term derived from an earlier leader of Peru’s Communist Party.
Building a stronghold at a provincial university in Ayacucho, in the Andes Mountains, Mr. Guzmán proved a charismatic leader whose followers — mostly students and small farmers — considered him a godlike figure. They called him the Fourth Sword of Marxism, after Karl Marx, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Ilyich Lenin and Mao.
Mr. Guzmán advocated a violent takeover of Peruvian society, maintaining that true revolution would come only through the “irrigation” brought about by the shedding of blood.
To him, even the Cuban regime of Fidel Castro and the Chinese leaders who succeeded Mao were too soft. Mr. Guzmán sought to abolish banks, money and large-scale industry and to reshape Peruvian life as a proletarian utopia, made up of farmers and craftspeople trading with one another through barter.
“Judgment day has arrived,” he told his followers in 1980, just as the Shining Path’s campaign to overthrow the country was beginning. “The future lies in guns and cannons.”
At first, Peruvian officials paid little attention to the movement, which began with the takeover of town halls in rural areas, bombings at polling stations and assassinations of local leaders. By 1981, Shining Path guerrillas had extended their reach to the capital of Lima, announcing their arrival in a particularly gruesome way: by hanging the carcasses of dozens of dead dogs from lampposts, as a warning to “capitalist dogs” and to anyone unwilling to follow Mr. Guzmán’s doctrinaire ideas.
“Violence is a universal law,” he said in 1988. “Without revolutionary violence … you can’t overthrow an old order to create a new one.”
Authorities seemed helpless against the Shining Path, as guerrillas disrupted Peru’s electrical system, food and water supplies. Police stations were raided for guns, and bombs were set off in theaters and restaurants, putting the entire nation, then numbering about 20 million people, on edge.
The group financed its widespread campaign of terror through bank robberies and by seizing airstrips used by drug dealers in remote parts of Peru. They then demanded huge fees from cocaine kingpins, who appeared to be afraid of the guerrillas.
Kidnapping and murder were key parts of the Shining Path’s ruthless mode of operation, and bodies began to pile up around the country. The first large-scale massacre took place in 1983 in the town Lucanamarca, where 69 people — including the elderly and at least 18 children — were killed with machetes and boiling water.
“The main thing was to make them understand that we were as tough as a bone, and ready to do anything,” Mr. Guzmán said afterward. “They were facing a different type of fighter.”
In 2003, a Peruvian truth commission determined that almost 70,000 people had been killed between 1980 and 1992 — about half by Shining Path terrorists and the other half by the government’s police and military forces. Most of the victims were among Peru’s poor, Indigenous people in rural regions, where Mr. Guzmán had his strongest support.
For years, Mr. Guzmán remained a wraith, invisible to authorities whose efforts to capture proved futile. By 1990, the Shining Path controlled a substantial part of the Peruvian highlands and rural regions. More than 100 local officials had been assassinated in the preceding year, and a third of the country’s courts were silenced because they did not have judges.
Alberto Fujimori was elected Peru’s president in 1990, vowing to snuff out the Shining Path and bring Mr. Guzmán to justice.
On Sept. 12, 1992, in an operation later found to have been supported by the CIA, Peruvian police raided a house in an upscale district of Lima, arresting Mr. Guzmán in his hiding place on the second floor above a dance studio. Photographers snapped pictures of him wearing a striped shirt in jail, where he shouted revolutionary slogans and shook his fist. It was called the “capture of the century.”
After denouncing the notion of human rights, Mr. Guzmán changed his position a year later, when he was convicted of terrorism and murder and sentenced to life in prison. His second-in-command in the Shining Path movement, Elena Iparraguirre, also received a life sentence. (She assumed her role after Mr. Guzmán’s first wife, Augusta La Torre, mysteriously died in 1988; there were suggestions that she was either murdered or forced kill herself after a disagreement with her husband.)
Mr. Guzmán said his movement would continue, but it soon fell apart without him, and other followers were arrested.
His first trial, in which a military tribunal found him guilty, was declared unconstitutional. A second trial in 2004 erupted in chaos, with Mr. Guzmán raising his fist in the countroom and chanting, “Glory to Marxism, Leninism and Maoism” and “Long live the people’s heroes.”
He was tried again in 2006 and found guilty. He and Iparraguirre were married behind bars in 2010, then were sent back to their separate men’s and women’s prisons. In 2018, Mr. Guzmán was convicted of further crimes related to a fatal 1992 bombing.
This is as developing story. A complete obituary will follow.
