Dr. Twerski said he found an “exquisite harmony” between his medical and religious callings and was equally at home in the rabbinical world of Torah and Talmud study and the medical world as a practicing psychiatrist. It was a rare pairing that earned him respect in both the insular ultra-Orthodox Jewish world and wider American society.

AD

He also composed liturgical music for Jewish worship services and collaborated with cartoonist Charles Schulz, the creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip, on a series of self-help books.

AD

For years, Dr. Twerski led the Lubavitch Center, a Hasidic congregation in Pittsburgh. He was also a founder and the longtime medical director of the Gateway Rehabilitation Center, a residential treatment facility that now has 22 locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Abraham Joshua Twerski was born Oct. 6, 1930, in Milwaukee to immigrant parents from Russia. He was descended on both sides of his family from rabbis in the Hasidic tradition of Orthodox Judaism. He became an ordained rabbi at 21 and assisted his father in Milwaukee. Four brothers also became rabbis.

AD

“I noticed that people weren’t flocking to me for counseling the way they had to my father,” Dr. Twerski later recalled in Pittsburgh Quarterly. “I decided that if I wanted to be the kind of rabbi my father was, I had to become a professional. So I went for broke, going to medical school to become a psychiatrist.”

AD

He attended medical school at Marquette University in Milwaukee and struggled to pay tuition. He unexpectedly received a financial gift from entertainer Danny Thomas, which allowed him to complete his medical degree in 1960 and continue with specialized training in psychiatry.

He later became a teacher and clinical psychiatrist with the University of Pittsburgh. He had a long association with Pittsburgh’s St. Francis Hospital, where he treated a range of mental health issues, including addiction. He worked with an order of Catholic nuns, the Sisters of St. Francis, to create the first Gateway center for long-term residential treatment.

AD

He chronicled the interfaith venture in one of his many books, “The Rabbi & the Nuns” (2013). He also wrote a column for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. In a 1991 column, he estimated that he had worked with 30,000 people recovering from alcoholism.

AD

In another column, titled “Without a Job, Who Am I?,” Dr. Twerski wrote that many people equated their sense of self-worth with their jobs. The column led to his first collaboration with Schulz, a 1995 book called “When Do the Good Things Start?,” featuring Schulz’s “Peanuts” characters.

Through his work in mental health, Dr. Twerski broke down barriers and taboos about psychiatry and abuse within the Orthodox Jewish world. His 1996 book “The Shame Borne in Silence: Spouse Abuse in the Jewish Community” was considered a groundbreaking work.

AD

“Some of the people read the book and told me, you saved my life,” he told the Post-Gazette, “but others called me a scoundrel, how dare you besmirch your Jewish brethren?” He later said that his message became more widely received.

For the past several years, Dr. Twerski split his time between Israel and the United States.

AD

His first wife, Golda, died in 1995. Survivors include his wife, Gail Bessler-Twerski; four children from his first marriage; two brothers; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In a 2006 Post-Gazette column, Dr. Twerski wrote that it was possible to lead a spiritual life “independent of religion,” noting that the search for truth and purpose and the ability to make ethical choices are spiritual qualities that can lead to “being the finest human being one can be.”