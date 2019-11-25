Clements was ordained in 1957. He led the “One Church-One Child” program to help Catholic churches find adoptive parents for orphaned black children. In 1980, Clements became the first Catholic priest to adopt a child. He later adopted three more.
“The Father Clements Story,” a 1987 TV movie starring Louis Gossett Jr., chronicled his life and work.
Clements was being investigated by the archdiocese after he was accused in August of sexually abusing a minor in 1974.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD