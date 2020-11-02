“She was so great in Blazing Saddles as Harriett Johnson the over-the-top, outspoken schoolmarm,” Brooks tweeted. “She will be missed.”
She also appeared on Dean Martin and Dom DeLuise’s shows and played George Burns’ daughter in “The Sunshine Boys.”
She met DeLuise in 1963 while performing at the Provincetown Playhouse in New York City and they married two years later.
The couple had three sons, actors Peter, Michael and David DeLuise. The family all appeared in 1979’s police comedy “Hot Stuff,” which Dom DeLuise directed and starred in. Dom DeLuise died in 2009.
