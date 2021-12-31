“Betty, who was gracious enough to be a guest star on the episode of “Kathy Griffin My Life on the D List”, where we get my mom Maggie a play date with Betty White, was a bucket list memory, touching and hilarious at the same time. We surprised Maggie, so when Betty shows up… at Sizzler Senior Early Bird Special, my Mom about fell OUT! And I got to spend the day on film and off camera, with my mom and Betty White. It was basically a dream girls day. Betty legit treated my mom like a friend. She answered every question, acted very shocked at…every word out of my mouth, which was mandatory. She hung out with my mom, like a peer. She treated me like we were in the same club or something. She actually treated me like an equal in the comedy gurrrl world. She was as sharp and funny as she was soft and wise…and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White.” - Kathy Griffin, on Twitter