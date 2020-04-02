Mr. Schlesinger was nominated for 10 Emmys for writing comical songs across several television shows, winning three. He was also nominated for an Academy Award for writing the title song for the 1996 movie “That Thing You Do!,” written and directed by Tom Hanks. The snappy pop ditty was the fictional one hit for a Beatles-esque band called the One-ders, later changed to the Wonders, on a label called Playtone, a name Hanks adopted for his production company.

AD

Adam Lyons Schlesinger was born in New York City on Oct. 31, 1967, and grew up in Montclair, N.J., and graduated in 1989 from Williams College in Massachusetts. He formed Fountains of Wayne, named for a lawn ornament store in Wayne, N.J., in 1995 with a Williams classmate, Chris Collingwood.

AD

With Mr. Schlesinger playing bass and singing backup and Collingwood playing guitar and singing lead, and the two men co-writing songs, the band known for its sunny harmonies and synthesis of pop, punk rock and comedy would have hits in 1996 with “Radiation Vibe” and 2003 with “Stacy’s Mom.” The latter was nominated for a Grammy.

Fountains of Wayne and Mr. Schlesinger’s writing embraced the Jersey suburbs with finely etched tales of lives like a floor installer who’s convinced his crush will come back looking for him and a commuter who’s sure about his “Bright Future in Sales.”

AD

“That’s a real Randy Newman thing,” Mr. Schlesinger told the AP in 2003. “That’s a trademark of his writing that I was always amazed by — the sort of unaware narrator, where you learn more about him than he does himself inside of a few verses.”

AD

After Fountains of Wayne’s main run was done, Mr. Schlesinger would then drop behind the scenes and go on to be known for his writing.

He won the 2009 Grammy for best comedy album for co-writing with David Javerbaum the songs on “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!,” a companion to a TV Christmas special with songs performed by Stephen Colbert and Elvis Costello.

In recent years, he was known along with the show’s star Rachel Bloom as one of the songwriters behind “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” the musical comedy series on the CW.

AD

Last year, Mr. Schlesinger, Bloom and Jack Dolgen won an Emmy for the show’s song “Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal.”

Working again with Javerbaum, Mr. Schlesinger won a 2012 Emmy Award for writing the song “It’s Not Just for Gays Anymore,” performed by Neil Patrick Harris to open the Tony Awards telecast. They wrote another song for Harris that won them another Emmy the following year.

His marriage to Katherine Michel ended in divorce. According to the New York Times, survivors include his partner, Alexis Morley; two daughters; his parents; and a sister.