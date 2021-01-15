“Those jocks just couldn’t compare,” he later told the Chicago Tribune. “I was the power. They would just stand around and look goofy at the parties I was at. That was my arena.”

Feeling inspired one day, he jumped through an open window at a downtown storefront and started doing the robot. “People thought I was completely nuts,” he recalled. “So they came and arrested me because I didn’t have an entertainer’s license.

AD

“And that was that. My first break into show business.”

AD

Mr. Quiñones danced on the television show “Soul Train” and became a founding member of the Lockers, whose intricate footwork, handslaps, kicks and cartwheels helped introduce a national television audience to street dance. He later worked as a dancer and choreographer for artists including Lionel Richie, Madonna and Michael Jackson, and became a star in his own right while playing the dancer Ozone in a pair of 1984 movies, “Breakin’” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.”

“He was the first matinee-idol street-dancing movie star,” said singer, dancer and choreographer Toni Basil, another founding member of the Lockers. “He had spectacular technique; he could do multiple styles; he danced with intense passion; and he was a great storyteller, a Fred Astaire or Gene Kelly of street,” she added in a phone interview.

AD

“He was also drop-dead gorgeous.”

AD

Mr. Quiñones, who was widely known by his dance name Shabba-Doo, was 65 when he died Dec. 29 at his home in the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles. His manager, Robert Bryant, said the cause was not yet known. The day he died, Mr. Quiñones announced on social media that he was recovering from a cold and had tested negative for the coronavirus.

Mr. Quiñones modeled himself after innovative Black dancers like the acrobatic, tap-dancing Nicholas Brothers. But his own work defied easy categorization. He moved fluidly between styles — from the funk and hip-hop style known as locking to disco and mambo — and performed a street-dance version of “Swan Lake” before making his major-movie debut in “Breakin’.”

AD

Released on the heels of “Flashdance” (1983), it starred Mr. Quiñones and Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers as Los Angeles performers who mentor a classically trained dancer, played by Lucinda Dickey. Mr. Quiñones said he did most of his dancing in the movie with a broken left hand, which he fractured while doing a windmill move and then concealed with a bandanna, fearing the filmmakers would replace him.

AD

Made for about $1 million, the movie became a surprise hit, grossing more than $38 million. When director Sam Firstenberg made a sequel later that year, he said he often turned to Mr. Quiñones — who had grown up in Chicago’s violent and neglected Cabrini-Green housing projects — for help with the story. “If there’s a gang fight, he’s correcting us and saying, ‘Let’s do it this way, because it’s more like what really happens out in the streets,’ ” Firstenberg told the Los Angeles Times.

Mr. Quiñones was hailed as the “Bob Fosse of the streets” by Us Weekly. The Times called him “the uncrowned king of popping, locking and hip-hopping; the liege lord of the street-dance explosion.” He later choreographed Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl” tour and, at the Academy Awards in 2007, choreographed and appeared in Three 6 Mafia’s performance of “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” which won the Oscar for best original song.

AD

He also became a mentor to actors, dancers and choreographers such as Darrin Henson, who recalled watching “Breakin’” in awe as a teenager, shocked that street dancers could make it to the big screen. “The man was so giving,” Henson said by phone. “Everything was about teaching, growth, expansion, strength and execution. The man was energy personified.”

AD

Chambers, who played Turbo in the “Breakin’” movies, said Mr. Quiñones was one of the first to encourage street dancers to view their craft as a career, and advised his peers and students to “put a price to your talent,” long before street steps and hip-hop dance forms were ubiquitous in music videos.

“Make it Broadway. Shine it up,” he said in an interview, recalling Mr. Quiñones’s advice. “His whole thing was presentation: bringing glam and etiquette to a dance that was loose and very green.”

AD

Adolfo Gutierrez Quiñones was born in Chicago on May 11, 1955. His father, also named Adolfo, was a Puerto Rican salesman and laborer who left when Mr. Quiñones was a child; his mother, the former Ruth McDaniel, was a Black accountant whose family moved from Mississippi during the Great Migration.

Mr. Quiñones grew up dancing to both Tito Puente and James Brown, showing off his moves in the park. He later told NPR that he was “a bit of a hoodlum,” which led his mother to move the family to California in 1971, just as the TV show “Soul Train” became nationally syndicated. “I’ll get on ‘Soul Train’ and my life will change,” he recalled thinking. “And sure enough, that’s exactly what happened.”

AD

AD

In 1973 he joined a few friends from “Soul Train” in forming the Lockers, who were initially led by Don Campbell, who died in March and was credited with inventing locking. The group opened for Frank Sinatra at Carnegie Hall, performed on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” and — with mixed success — taught their moves on-air to Dick Van Dyke.

By then, Mr. Quiñones was calling himself Shabba-Doo, after experimenting with the dance name Sir Lance-a-Lock. He left the Lockers in 1976 and soon partnered with Bette Midler, appearing in her Broadway concert special “Bette! Divine Madness.” (New York Times music critic Robert Palmer wrote that he brought “more style and elegance to the stage” than Midler and her backup singers “put together.”)

Mr. Quiñones also danced in “Xanadu” (1980), a movie musical with his hero, Gene Kelly; the action comedy “Tango & Cash” (1989), starring Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell; and the dance drama “Lambada” (1990).

AD

AD

He studied at the American Film Institute Conservatory in the 1990s and directed a movie musical, “Rave, Dancing to a Different Beat” (1993), as well as a street-dance documentary, “The Kings of Crenshaw” (2017). In recent years, he taught private lessons, led master classes and created a dance-fitness program known as Funk-Shway.

His marriages to “Soul Train” dancer Gwendolyn Powell and actress Lela Rochon ended in divorce. Survivors include his mother; a son from his first marriage, Vashawn Quiñones; a daughter from a relationship, Cassini Quiñones; a sister; two half brothers; a half sister; and three grandchildren.

Mr. Quiñones died the same month that breaking — one of the street-dance styles he helped popularize — gained Olympics status, with dancers slated to compete at the 2024 games in Paris. “He was really adamant that because street dance and breaking really started in the streets, that inner-city kids have opportunities for funding and sponsorship,” Bryant, his manager, said.

AD

AD

But while Mr. Quiñones called on Olympic organizers to remember the origins of the craft and to focus on “the flavor, personality and the spontaneity” of breaking rather than the mere gymnastics, he was also gratified at the recognition for street dance more broadly.