Mrs. Williams, a native Washingtonian, had just graduated from college in 1951 when she learned at a friend’s wedding that Georgetown would admit women to the law school for the first time. She was among fewer than 10 women to enter the law program that fall.

“I arrived at the school by bus,” she told the alumni magazine of Holy Cross University in 2013. “There was a bus stop at the front door, and the entire sidewalk was covered with returning male students. I didn’t have the courage to get off the bus, so I rode to the next stop. But you know? Once I got there, I did not feel intimidated at all.”

Some of the professors and male students were boorish and unaccommodating, but Mrs. Williams was not deterred.

“After a couple of weeks,” she said, “I thought, ‘This is my cup of tea!’ ”

She won the moot court competition for first-year law students and became the first woman named to the staff of the Georgetown Law Journal.

“Actually, I was either the victim or beneficiary of sexual stereotyping, because a couple of the [male] editors invited me to join the staff as a first-year student to do the typing,” she told the Holy Cross magazine. “And I said, indeed, I had had a summer job typing and had passed the civil service examination, so they welcomed me. But I got to know them in a very nonthreatening way, and then the next year I was a staff member.”

After graduating at the top of her class in 1954, she joined Edward Bennett Williams’s law offices.

Williams, who had graduated from Georgetown Law in 1945, was already a well-known courtroom advocate who, during the 1950s, had defended Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.), Teamsters head James R. Hoffa and underworld figure Frank Costello.

Mrs. Williams, then known as Agnes Neill, assisted in preparing the legal cases and sometimes argued before judges in notable cases. She and Edward Bennett Williams were married in 1960, a year after the death of his first wife, the former Dorothy Guider. At the time, he had three children, none older than 5.

Mrs. Williams — “one of the three best lawyers I’ve ever known,” her husband said years later — gave up her legal career to manage a household that eventually came to include seven children. She had “more rules than the IRS” when raising her children, her husband once quipped.

Edward Bennett Williams went on to became one of Washington’s most prominent lawyers and power brokers, founding the firm of Williams & Connolly and advising top government officials. He became a part-owner of the Washington Redskins and later the principal owner of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. After her husband’s death in 1988, Mrs. Williams became the Orioles’ owner before selling the franchise a year later.

Agnes Anne Neill was born April 16, 1930, in Washington. Her father was an engineer, her mother a homemaker.

Mrs. Williams was a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School and graduated in 1951 from the College of New Rochelle, a Catholic women’s college in New York that closed its doors last year.

She lived in Potomac, Md., for many years before moving to Chevy Chase. She was a longtime Democratic Party activist and fundraiser, particularly on behalf of female congressional candidates. She was a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown and served on the boards of Georgetown University; her husband’s alma mater, the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.; and Catholic Relief Services.

Survivors include four children, Edward “Ned” Williams of Potomac, Dana Fulham of Newton, Mass., Anthony Williams of Los Angeles and Kimberly Sandefur of Atlanta; two stepchildren from her husband’s first marriage, Ellen Bender and Peter Bennett Williams, both of Potomac; 15 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. A stepson, Joseph Williams, died in 2004.