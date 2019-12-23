His death thrusts Algeria into new political uncertainty as a tumultuous year comes to a close. Algeria’s military plays a central role in decision-making in this country, a key ally to Western powers in fighting Islamic extremism.

Gen. Gaid Salah, a product of the old guard that won Algeria’s independence from France in 1962 after a brutal seven-year war, was seen as the main power player in Algeria, especially since protesters with his backing pushed President Abdelaziz Bouteflika out of office in April after 20 years in power.

AD

AD

The military chief then championed an unprecedented push against corruption — including by people in Bouteflika’s inner circle — and pushed for new presidential elections.

The winner, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was widely seen as close to the military chief, and the two were seen warmly embracing at Tebboune’s inauguration just four days ago. Tebboune declared an exceptional full week of mourning, an indication of the military chief’s importance.

Gen. Gaid Salah also served as vice-minister of defense in the government and gave the pro-democracy movement the final, determining assist that led to Bouteflika’s resignation. However protesters later turned against Gen. Gaid Salah, demanding instead a wholesale makeover of Algeria’s political structure.

AD

As the strongman in a power vacuum with an interim government considered illegitimate by protesters, he then ceaselessly pressed for presidential elections in frequent trips to army barracks around Africa’s biggest country.

AD

He also was behind a massive corruption drive that included the arrest and conviction of Bouteflika’s brother Said, who was blamed for creating a rich and powerful circle of oligarchs. Once-feared intelligence chiefs also were convicted.

Gen. Gaid Salah argued that his goal was to preserve “the revolution” from foreign hands he didn’t name but that he said were manipulating protesters.

Gen. Gaid Salah is being replaced on a temporary basis by another high-ranking general, Said Chengriha, according to state radio.

Read more Washington Post obituaries

AD