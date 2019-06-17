NEW YORK — Prize-winning historian Alan Brinkley, who traced the evolution of liberalism from the New Deal to the 21st century and was a popular commentator on culture and politics, has died. He was 70.

Brinkley died Sunday at his home in Manhattan. Daughter Elly Brinkley says he died of complications from a disease related to Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS.

A former professor at Columbia and Harvard, Alan Brinkley was the son of the late anchorman David Brinkley, and grew up in a home where guests included John F. Kennedy and Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. He became a National Book Award winner, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and prominent author of two widely used American history textbooks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.