Former Peruvian president Alan Garcia talks to the media as he arrives at the National Prosecution office in Lima in 2018. (Guadalupe Pardo/Reuters)

Alan Garcia, the former Peruvian president whose 1980s administration was plagued by hyperinflation and corruption, but who made a remarkable political comeback to win a second term, only to face allegations of corruption after leaving office, died April 17. He was 69.

His death was announced by Andina, Peru’s state-run news agency. Mr. Garcia shot himself early Wednesday as police officers arrived at his home in Lima to arrest him in connection with a bribery investigation, according to local news reports. Peru’s Health Ministry said Mr. Garcia was being treated at a hospital in the capital for a bullet wound to the head.

Mr. Garcia had allegedly received illegal payments from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which in 2016 admitted in a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that it had bribed Latin American officials nearly $800 million in exchange for infrastructure contracts.

The investigation into Mr. Garcia centered on payments he allegedly received during his second term in office, from 2006 to 2011. In November, a Peruvian court barred him from leaving the country, and Mr. Garcia unsuccessfully sought political asylum at the Uruguayan embassy in Lima.

While Mr. Garcia denied receiving money from the construction company, the corruption investigation has snared politicians across the continent, perhaps most notably in Peru. The country’s four most recent presidents are being investigated for corruption allegations — including former president Pedro Pablo Kucyznski, who was detained last week and was said to be hospitalized on Wednesday with high blood pressure. A fifth, Alberto Fujimori, is serving a prison sentence for corruption and human rights violations.

A complete obituary will follow.