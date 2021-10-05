Mr. Kalter took over as “Late Show” announcer in September 1995 and was with Letterman until his final show on May 20, 2015. He announced the guests and introduced Letterman at the beginning of each program and also acted in sketches and delivered a comic one-liner after every show as the logo for production company World Wide Pants flashed across the screen.
“When our announcer of 15 years Bill Wendell retired, Producer Robert Morton came to my office with an audio tape containing auditions for several announcers,” Letterman told the New York Daily News in an email. “Alan’s was the first and only voice we listened to. We knew he would be our choice.”
As Letterman would walk and run onto the stage, Mr. Kalter would introduce him with a sarcastic flair as “the king of unsocial media,” “nocturnal rainforest mammal” and other monikers.
Before Letterman, Mr. Kalter was the voice of the Michelin Man and the USA Network and the announcer for “Commander USA’s Groovie Movies” on the USA Network. He also was the announcer for New York-based game shows, including “To Tell the Truth” and “The $10,000 Pyramid.”
Kalter taught high school English on Long Island in the late 1960s before moving into radio broadcasting.
Mr. Kalter was born in Brooklyn on March 21, 1943.
He lived in Stamford and was active in Temple Beth El.
“Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television,” Letterman said in a statement. “Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories.”
