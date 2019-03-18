President Barack Obama walks out of the Oval Office of the White House in 2011 with Princeton labor economist Alan Krueger, whom he announced as top White House economist. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Alan Krueger, an influential labor economist who served in the Clinton administration and chaired President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, has died. He was 58.

His death was announced by Princeton University, where he served as professor of political economy and had taught since 1987. The school said he died over the weekend but did not offer details.

Dr. Krueger co-authored groundbreaking studies on raising the minimum wage — he found that it seemed to have no negative effect on employment, a conclusion that drew scorn from conservative scholars who questioned his research — and in recent years examined the impact of the opioid epidemic, which he linked to declining labor-force participation rates.

He also studied the economics of terrorism.

Dr. Krueger served for one year as the Labor Department’s chief economist under President Bill Clinton. He was named assistant treasury secretary by Obama in 2009 and was considered an architect of the president’s stimulus program. From 2011 to 2013, he chaired Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers.

A complete obituary will follow.



Dr. Krueger at his Princeton office in 2017. (Chris Fascenelli/Princeton University Office of Communications)