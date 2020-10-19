Sworn in as transportation secretary in January 1967, Mr. Boyd coordinated the country’s overarching transportation policy, giving equal weight to plane, train and automobile travel. His efforts laid the foundation for a Cabinet-level agency that has grown from a $5.5 billion to $76.5 billion budget, with a role in highway safety as well as the Saint Lawrence Seaway.

During his two years as secretary, Mr. Boyd focused on issues ranging from auto safety and driver education to air-traffic control and highway beautification. He also spearheaded two major policy proposals that were later adopted by the Nixon administration: the creation of an aviation trust fund for airport and airway spending, and an increased federal commitment to mass transit.

Mr. Boyd went on to hold a host of positions in and out of government. He led the Illinois Central Railroad as president, served as President Jimmy Carter’s chief negotiator on an aviation agreement with Britain, ran Amtrak for four years and chaired the North American wing of Airbus, helping grow the European aircraft manufacturer into a serious rival to Boeing before retiring in 1992.

“He had pretty much the most well-rounded resume of just about anyone in American transportation in recent years,” said Jeff Davis, a senior fellow with the nonprofit Eno Center for Transportation.

In some ways, Mr. Boyd seemed destined for a life in transportation. His father worked as a Florida highway engineer, and his Irish-born maternal great-grandfather, John Stephenson, was credited with designing the first streetcar to run on rails in the United States.

But Mr. Boyd’s career was shaped more by luck and chance than any steely determination to enter the family business. His good fortune was evident since at least 1942, when he survived a lightning strike while visiting an aunt and uncle. Mr. Boyd had reached over to close an open window at their home when the current jumped from a nearby tree to his body, scorching the hair off one side of his head and burning a hole in the floor.

He was unconscious for nearly 30 minutes before a doctor revived him through artificial respiration, according to his 2016 autobiography, “A Great Honor.” The doctor lived two doors down and — fortunately, it was a Sunday — just happened to be home.

Mr. Boyd had by then flunked out of the University of Florida and enlisted in the Army Air Forces. He flew C-47 transport planes in Europe, ferrying paratroopers to Normandy during the D-Day invasion, and attended law school on the advice of an Army friend. He joined a Miami law firm whose partners included U.S. Rep. George A. Smathers (D), who enlisted Mr. Boyd to work on his successful 1950 election to the U.S. Senate.

The two men developed a bond that ultimately propelled Mr. Boyd to Washington. He also benefited from a friendship with Gov. LeRoy Collins, a fellow Democrat who named him general counsel of the state Turnpike Authority and appointed him to the Florida Railroad and Public Utilities Commission, where he later served as chairman.

When a seat came open at the Civil Aeronautics Board, Smathers called Mr. Boyd, offering to suggest him for the job. Mr. Boyd had been mulling a run for Florida governor and initially rejected the offer; after changing his mind, President Dwight D. Eisenhower appointed him to the post in 1959.

Mr. Boyd chaired the CAB under President John F. Kennedy, emerging as a forceful advocate of airline consolidation and cost-cutting measures at a time when the industry was grappling with more than $35 million in annual losses. Beginning in 1961, he also developed a close relationship with Johnson, who was then vice president.

When Johnson’s private plane crashed in Texas that year, killing the only two people who were on board, Mr. Boyd began investigating the crash for the CAB. He updated Johnson on the investigation in daily phone calls, earning his trust. In 1965, after Johnson became president, he appointed Mr. Boyd undersecretary of commerce for transportation.

“Without any false modesty, I would say, I knew how to work with the Congress. Johnson appreciated that,” Mr. Boyd said in a 2001 interview with Zachary Schrag, an urban history and public policy scholar. “He didn’t have many people who understood — really understood — how the political system worked.”

After the White House decided to revive a long-standing proposal to create a department of transportation, Mr. Boyd co-chaired a task force to study the issue, then drafted legislation to create the Transportation Department.

“He was the guy, more than anyone else, who went to Capitol Hill and sold them on this bill,” said Davis, who interviewed Mr. Boyd for an Eno Center oral history. While officials such as White House policy adviser Joseph A. Califano Jr. were also key to creating the department, he added, “much of the credit for it existing in the first place goes to Boyd.”

Mr. Boyd campaigned for the new department while throwing himself into the creation of vehicle safety standards, including a seat-belt mandate for new cars. He found less success while fighting to overhaul government support for the U.S. merchant fleet, which received about $400 million a year in federal subsidies.

When the Transportation Department was formally signed into law on Oct. 15, 1966, the U.S. Maritime Administration was conspicuously not a part of the new agency. (It joined the Transportation Department only in 1981.) Public transit was also not under the department’s purview, leading Mr. Boyd to fight a “bureaucratic war,” as Davis put it, to take control of the Urban Mass Transportation Administration in 1968, when it was moved from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Mr. Boyd was later viewed as an ally by some mass transit advocates, in part for his skeptical approach to urban freeway projects such as the Three Sisters Bridge in Washington. Amid protests from residents, the Transportation Department sidelined the bridge, which was later canceled altogether. Mr. Boyd was “not anti-highway,” he told Schrag, but disagreed with highway advocates who believed that “God’s greatest gift to America was concrete.”

Mr. Boyd also championed passenger rail service, a focus that brought him to Amtrak in 1978. He steered the rail service through what author Jim Loomis, a railroad authority, described as a period of “benign neglect” under President Ronald Reagan, and was credited with improving on-time performance, among other things.

But he said he was disappointed he couldn’t secure a permanent or long-term source of funding for Amtrak, a quasi-governmental corporation that depends on annual appropriations.

“I’ve been running — if I can use that term advisedly — very large organizations for a long time,” he told The Washington Post in a farewell interview in 1982, before joining Airbus. “And it’s challenging, it’s pleasant and it’s wearing. I feel a need to be in an environment where I’m getting fairly close to an assistant, a secretary, and nobody else.”

Alan Stephenson Boyd was born in Jacksonville, Fla., on July 20, 1922. His mother was a nurse who had served at an Army base during World War I, and was on her way to work at the Panama Canal Zone when she met and married Mr. Boyd’s father in Florida. He died when Mr. Boyd was 2. She later married a lawyer, who died when Mr. Boyd was 15.

Mr. Boyd married Flavil Townsend, a schoolteacher, in 1943, and received a law degree from the University of Virginia in 1948. His wife died in 2007. In addition to his son, of Seattle, survivors include two grandchildren and a great-grandson.

In a phone interview, Mark Boyd recalled that while his father was not exactly surprised by his nomination as transportation secretary, his appointment as undersecretary of commerce came as a shock. He was having lunch one day when a Johnson staffer called him, insisting that he come to the White House for a news conference.

Mr. Boyd “marched to the East Room of the White House,” Mark said, where Johnson promptly announced his appointment to the Commerce Department. “Dad was thinking, ‘Can I talk to my wife first about this?’ What he didn’t know was that Lady Bird,” the first lady, “had called up my mom that morning,” inviting her for lunch. She was upstairs in the Lincoln Bedroom just then, watching the news conference on television.