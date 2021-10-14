Dr. Raboteau found a paternal figure in his stepfather, a former Catholic priest who left the order because of the bigotry that he encountered in the church. Dr. Raboteau, too, knew it from an early age. He recalled kneeling at the altar as a 7-year-old boy, just two months after he received his first Communion, and waiting for the priest to distribute the Eucharist to the White parishioners before finally acknowledging him.