“He helped the Broncos to Super Bowls during three different decades — including back-to-back world championships — while forging a reputation as one of the greatest assistant coaches in NFL history.”
Mr. Gibbs served as the Broncos’ offensive line coach from 1984 to 1987 and from 1995 to 2003. He also was an offensive line consultant for Denver in 2013.
His zone-blocking scheme relied on agile linemen moving together as one at the snap to create cutback lanes for the running backs as opposed to the power scheme that relies on linemen to block the defender in front of them.
The scheme was key to the Broncos’ dominant ground game featuring Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, which powered Denver to championships in Super Bowls 32 and 33 against Green Bay and Atlanta, respectively. Davis gained 2,008 yards in 1998, scored 21 touchdowns and was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.
Aside from his three stints with the Broncos, Mr. Gibbs also served as an assistant for the Los Angeles Raiders (1988-89), San Diego Chargers (1990-91), Indianapolis Colts (1992), Kansas City Chiefs (1993-94), Atlanta Falcons (2004-06) and Houston Texans (2008-09).
Alexander Gibbs Jr. was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Morganton, N.C., and was a running back and defensive back at Davidson College in North Carolina.
Complete information about survivors was not immediately available.
Aside from his reputation as a top assistant coach, Mr. Gibbs was known for his colorful language. Former Broncos lineman and current broadcaster Mark Schlereth said former head coach Mike Shanahan used to have the offensive line work out as far away from the crowds as possible during Broncos training camps.
“He would purposely put us like in the middle of nowhere, where . . . the fans weren’t allowed,” said Schlereth, adding that Mr. Gibbs’s crass language “was part of that camaraderie, it was part of the group, it was fun. We laughed about it.”
— Associated Press
