Mr. Garfield grew up in New Jersey and first set out as a boxer and a sportswriter. While covering sports for the Newark Star-Ledger, he studied acting at night and was eventually accepted by the Actors Studio workshop and studied under Lee Strasberg.
Mr. Garfield become a supporting-player mainstay of some of the best films of the ’70s, including Woody Allen’s “Bananas”; “The Candidate” opposite Robert Redford; Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation”; and Robert Altman’s “Nashville” as the manager-husband of Ronee Blakley’s country star Barbara Jean.
He also appeared in Billy Wilder’s remake of “The Front Page” (1974), the ambulance comedy “Mother, Jugs & Speed” (1976) and “The Brink’s Job” (1978).
Mr. Garfield often played talky, anxious characters — salesmen, corrupt businessmen and sweaty politicians. They were universally authentic, so much so that Mr. Garfield often went underappreciated. In “The Conversation,” he played the weaselly surveillance expert Bernie Moran, a rival to Gene Hackman’s character. Coppola cast him again in “One From the Heart” (1981) and “The Cotton Club” (1984).
Mr. Garfield was the furious police chief in 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II” who goes on an expletive-laden tirade against Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton before getting fired, himself. He suffered several strokes, including one shortly before filming Roman Polanski’s “The Ninth Gate” in 1999.
Allen Goorwitz was born in Newark on Nov. 22, 1939. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.
