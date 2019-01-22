In July 2005, the eyes of the world’s government and media elites were trained on the historic Scottish village of Auchterarder, near Perth. The luxury Gleneagles hotel and golf resort, the site of the previous year’s Ryder Cup, was hosting the Group of Eight summit. Behind the scenes, a form of gastronomic diplomacy was also taking place.

Andrew Fairlie, who owned the Michelin-starred restaurant at the resort and was recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor, was asked to prepare two consecutive banquets, on July 6 and 7. He was relatively unfazed at having to feed British Prime Minister Tony Blair, President George W. Bush, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the world’s richest nations. Queen Elizabeth II was also present that first night.

Of all the guests on the list, one stood out: French President Jacques Chirac.

A few days earlier, at a meeting with Putin in Russia, Chirac had been quoted sniping about the British in the French daily Libération: “You can’t trust people who cook as badly as that. After Finland, it’s the country with the worst food.”

As his coup de grace, Chirac added, “The only thing [the British] have ever done for European agriculture is mad cow,” referring to the degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by eating contaminated beef.

The French-trained Mr. Fairlie was somewhat taken aback by Chirac’s put-down, because his Restaurant Andrew Fairlie had long been considered one of the finest dining establishments in the United Kingdom.



Andrew Fairlie in 2013. (Nick Harvey/WireImage/Getty Images)

In the media, the G-8 episode with Chirac became the battle of “the froggies” (a British nickname for the French because of their taste for frog’s legs) and “les rosbifs” (the roast beefs, a French nickname for the Brits).

Mr. Fairlie assembled a menu showcasing Scottish staples and local suppliers. At the opening banquet, he prepared a first course of smoked salmon with roasted langoustines and herb salad. The second course was roast fillet of Glenearn lamb, with broad beans and peas, aubergine caviar and Parmesan polenta. The queen, he said, was a chocolate lover and was feted with a dessert he called “textures of chocolate.”

After the queen’s banquet, Mr. Fairlie recalled in the Guardian, “Chirac stood up and congratulated me in French and asked me to pass on his thanks to the team, to say they had enjoyed an absolutely fantastic dinner. I think all the leaders had been kind of ribbing him about it during the meal — joking around, telling him his next course was going to be haggis” — a Scottish dish traditionally served in a sheep’s stomach.

The experience, Mr. Fairlie said, was “one of those events in your life that you know will never happen again.”

Mr. Fairlie died Jan. 22 at his home near Perth at 55. The death was confirmed by Dale Dewsbury, general manager of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. After 14 years of partially successful operations and treatment, doctors told Mr. Fairlie last year that his brain cancer was terminal.

A working-class kid who left school to wash glassware in a Perth hotel, Mr. Fairlie became a culinary artist blending classical French cuisine with Scottish ingredients including Highland beef, venison, lobster, seaweed and other saltwater vegetables. He was one of the first chefs anywhere to tell his customers the exact provenance of ingredients, a practice now commonplace in top-class restaurants.

His signature dish was fresh lobster from Scrabster, in northeastern Scotland, with the separated shells smoked for five hours over the chips of used Scotch malt whisky oak barrels then reunited with the meat to be gently roasted with butter, herbs and lime juice. French chef Michel Roux once described Mr. Fairlie’s restaurant as “a temple of gastronomy in Scotland.” In 2017, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie became the first Scottish establishment included in Les Grandes Tables du Monde, a guide listing 170 of the most distinguished restaurants in the world.

Andrew Patrick Fairlie was born in Perth on Nov. 21, 1963. He grew up helping his father prepare dinner for a family, including his mother and four siblings.

“My dad was an economics teacher and cooked because my mum worked later in a shoe shop, and we would do it before she got home because everyone was starving,” he told the Scotsman newspaper. “Simple things: omelet, mince and tatties. . . . For seven people every night, that’s a lot of potatoes to peel. But I liked it.”

At 15, he left school and found work in the Perth hotel. “One Saturday I had my ‘tarragon moment,’ when there was a wedding on and there was a sauce chasseur with something in it I couldn’t identify,” he said. “The chef told me it was tarragon, and that was when I asked to work in the kitchen.”

At 20, he became the first-ever winner of the Roux scholarship in France, named after the French culinary brothers Michel and Albert Roux. That honor led him to trainee positions at three-starred Michelin restaurants, including at Les Prés d’Eugénie in southwest France under Michel Guérard, a founder of nouvelle cuisine.

Back in the U.K., Mr. Fairlie became chef de cuisine on the Royal Scotsman luxury “cruise train,” which serves haute cuisine to well-heeled passengers touring the Scottish Highlands. He went on to become head chef at the Disneyland Hotel in Paris, where he set up a fine-dining restaurant and ran the hotel’s California Grill, specializing in gourmet pizzas.

In 1994, he became head chef at the hotel One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow, where he won his first Michelin star. Success there led him to open Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles in 2001. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin star within a year and added a second in 2006.

The restaurant thrived, helped by Mr. Fairlie’s “Secret Garden,” an ivy-covered walled space in which he and his head grower, Jo Campbell, grew often-rare vegetables, fruits, herbs and edible flowers to be used in his restaurant dishes.

His first marriage, to Ashley Laird, ended in divorce. In 2018, he married his longtime companion, Kate White. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters from his first marriage; two stepdaughters; his parents; four siblings; and a granddaughter.

After surgery to remove a brain tumor in 2005, Mr. Fairlie was able to continue working. In recent years, seizures had made it increasingly dangerous for him to work in the kitchen.

In November 2018, he announced he was hanging up his whites and handing the business over to his wife, Dewsbury and head chef Stevie McLaughlin. He told the Times of London that giving up the restaurant kitchen was harder than fighting his cancer. “The fact that I’ll never be back, never have that buzz and atmosphere of the kitchen again, was very emotional,” he said. “But it’s dangerous for me to be there. I’d just be a liability.”

He went on to raise money through charity dinners to help seek breakthroughs in treatment for cancer and brain-tumor patients, particularly at Glasgow’s Beatson Institute, which had helped keep him alive.

In a 2012 interview with the Financial Times, Mr. Fairlie was asked whom he would employ for his dream kitchen. He listed several of his French mentors before adding, “Gordon Ramsay would be on pot wash.”

In career trajectory and personal demeanor, the shy Mr. Fairlie was the polar opposite to the expletive-prone Ramsay, a Scottish-born TV-celebrity chef. Mr. Fairlie’s kitchen was always quiet. A reporter for the Scotsman described it last year as “calm as a yoga class for people who’ve just had a relaxing massage.”