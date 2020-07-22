Mr. Mlangeni was a revered emblem of South Africa’s struggle against an oppressive, white-minority government, which drew growing attention abroad after the Rivonia Trial of 1963 and 1964. Named for a Johannesburg suburb where most of the co-defendants were arrested, the trial resulted in life prison sentences for eight activists, including Mr. Mlangeni, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Denis Goldberg, who died in April.

It took more than 25 years, mostly spent on the barren, Alcatraz-like rock known as Robben Island, before Mr. Mlangeni was set free. Released as apartheid was crumbling, he went on to serve in Parliament after South Africa held its first open and democratic elections in 1994, when voters made Mandela the country’s first black president.

Mr. Mlangeni remained a stalwart of the ruling African National Congress party, even as he became an outspoken critic of former allies accused of corruption. His birthday celebration last month drew guests including the current president and two former heads of state, Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said Mr. Mlangeni’s death “signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands.” Mr. Mlangeni’s life, he added, “was a unique example of heroism and humility inhabiting the same person.”

Indeed, Mr. Mlangeni was usually modest in assessing his place in history and was often described as the most soft-spoken of the Rivonia defendants. “I was never in the forefront of the ANC, I was always a backroom boy,” he once said, using a phrase that later served as the title of his official biography, “The Backroom Boy” (2017).

Mr. Mlangeni was about 20 when he joined the Young Communist League, urging mineworkers and others to strike for better pay and working conditions. He soon joined the ANC as well, at a time when the organization was waging a campaign of nonviolent resistance against the state.

That approach changed after the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960, when a reported 69 demonstrators were gunned down by police and more than 180 others were wounded. The ANC, which was soon outlawed by the state, formed the paramilitary group Umkhonto we Sizwe, or Spear of the Nation, which launched a wave of attacks on government property.

Mr. Mlangeni was one of the first members of the MK, as the group became known. In 1961, he and six others were dispatched to China for an extended crash course in guerrilla warfare — a mission that led him to travel across the Botswana border with false papers, and then fly to Tanzania, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and on to Europe, where he shuttled through Prague, Moscow and the Soviet city of Irkutsk before landing in Beijing.

In between lessons in Morse code, radio technology and the art of assembling a pistol and automatic rifle, Mr. Mlangeni and his comrades had a surprise meeting with Mao Zedong, who strode into the room accompanied by Communist Party deputies Deng Xiaoping and Zhou Enlai.

“We looked at each other, not knowing if we should greet him first or wait for him to initiate the gesture,” Mr. Mlangeni said in an interview for his biography, recalling in vivid detail the plain gray suit, cigarette-smoke aroma and brown-stained teeth of the Chinese leader. “Personally, I felt like a military graduate and a liberator of serious note. I felt energized and radicalized and I was ready for any kind of war.”

Mr. Mlangeni absorbed a brief lesson in guerrilla warfare from Mao, who advised his audience to use South Africa’s rugged terrain to their advantage. But his experience as a paramilitary leader ended quickly, after he was arrested at home in Soweto in June 1963. Less than three weeks later, police rounded up other MK leaders hiding out in Rivonia.

The resulting trial made international headlines and galvanized the anti-apartheid movement, notably after Mandela delivered a long address from the defendants’ dock, declaring that “the ideal of a democratic and free society” was “an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”

In his own remarks, Mr. Mlangeni acknowledged illegally working with the MK and called the ANC “a political home where I was free to talk.” Like his co-defendants, he later said, he assumed he would be executed on charges of plotting a “violent revolution” to overthrow the state.

Instead, he and six of his co-defendants were sent to Robben Island, off the coast of Cape Town, where they were ordered to chip away at a limestone quarry. (Goldberg, as the sole white man convicted at the trial, was sent to a penitentiary in Pretoria.)

“When you’re sitting in your prison cell alone, you reflect,” Mr. Mlangeni told the Toronto Globe and Mail in 2013. “Did I do the right thing? Did I ever hope to overthrow such a powerful government? They had everything, every weapon, and we didn’t have a thing except stones. But if we did not take up arms, what were we expected to do as leaders of an organization that claims to be leading the oppressed people of South Africa?”

“I lost hope that I would come out of prison alive,” he added, “but I was hopeful that the struggle would continue until we achieved what we were fighting for.”

According to British journalist Nick Stadlen, who directed the Rivonia Trial documentary “Life Is Wonderful,” Mr. Mlangeni was tortured with electric shocks while behind bars. “Whenever his wife got a job to support their children, the special branch intimidated her employers into sacking her,” Stadlen wrote in a 2018 Guardian article. “Without the support of the Anglican church, they would have starved.”

Mr. Mlangeni was transferred to Pollsmoor Prison with Mandela and others, and released in 1989 after negotiations that paved the way for open elections. Soon after, he arrived home in Soweto, where a storefront near his house was emblazoned with a colorful billboard declaring him “the People’s Leader,” alongside pictures of AK-47 assault rifles and limpet mines, according to Britain’s Independent newspaper.

“Andrew Mlangeni,” a crowd chanted in Zulu, “there is no other like you.”

The ninth of his parents’ 10 children, Andrew Mokete Mlangeni was born June 6, 1925, on a farm outside Bethlehem, South Africa. His parents were labor tenants who worked without pay in exchange for housing, and his father died when Mr. Mlangeni was 6.

Mr. Mlangeni worked as a golf caddie after school to help support the family, and then took a full-time job as a bus driver before immersing himself in Communist Party initiatives.

While in prison, he completed his high school education and took classes through the University of South Africa. He received two bachelor’s degrees and was studying for a law degree before his course work was “ ‘unfortunately’ interrupted,” as his charitable foundation put it in an online biography, by his release from prison.

Education proved a rare source of solace for Mr. Mlangeni, who said he was permitted a family visit once every six months while on Robben Island. When his twin sister, Emma, died while he was behind bars, he was not permitted to attend the funeral.

His wife of more than 50 years, the former June Ledwaba, died in 2001. Survivors include three children, Maureen, Sylvia and Sello. He was predeceased by a son, Aubrey.

After retiring from parliament in 2014, Mr. Mlangeni chaired the ANC’s integrity commission, investigating corruption allegations against party leaders such as President Jacob Zuma, who resigned in 2018 after calls from Mr. Mlangeni and others to leave office.

In interviews, Mr. Mlangeni often credited the ANC with bringing essential services to much of the country. But it had become riddled with corruption, he said, weighed down by officials obsessed with money, which he called “the source of all evil.”

“People want to make money quickly,” he told South Africa’s Sunday Times newspaper in 2013. “That is not what we stood for. I did not go to prison for that.

“There are people who sacrificed their lives in order that we should get freedom in South Africa and serve the people of South Africa. They must be turning in their graves today when they see some of these horrible things that are happening in our country.”