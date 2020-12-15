Ms. Reinking (pronounced Rhine-king), who trained as a ballet dancer before switching to musical theater, was considered one of the preeminent interpreters of Fosse’s vigorous, up-from-the-streets style of dance.

After ensemble roles in “Cabaret,” “Coco” and other shows, she was a featured performer in Fosse’s “Pippin” in 1972 before they began a years-long romantic relationship.

Ms. Reinking did not appear in Fosse’s “Chicago” when it premiered on Broadway in 1975. Instead, she was cast as Joan of Arc in “Goodtime Charley,” a musical comedy set in medieval France, for which she received a Tony nomination for best actress.

In 1977, she took over the lead role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago” — replacing Fosse’s estranged wife, Gwen Verdon. The musical, written by composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, takes place in 1920s Chicago. Roxie is an aging singer-dancer who kills her husband and rides the ensuing scandal to new heights of glory.

“Goodtime Charley” and “Chicago” were both overshadowed that year by “A Chorus Line,” which dominated the Tony Awards. (In 1976, Ms. Reinking replaced Donna McKechnie as the lead female character in “A Chorus Line.”)

In “Chicago,” Fosse built dance numbers around a style he had been perfecting since the 1950s: Every step carrying an erotic charge, with thrusting hips, shrugging shoulders, sweeping kicks and finger snaps. The female dancers wore skintight leotards and derby hats tilted over one eye and often adopted a characteristic head-turned pose, gazing over one shoulder directly at the audience.

After Verdon, the long-legged, 5-foot-7 Ms. Reinking was considered perhaps the greatest interpreter of his precise but casually sensuous choreography.

“I had this instant affinity for his moves,” she told Toronto’s Globe and Mail in 1998. “I loved it. It felt right and it looked good on my body and I felt I was somehow made to dance this style.”

In addition to “Pippin” and “Chicago,” Ms. Reinking appeared in “Dancin’,” a Fosse production that opened in 1978 and ran for four years. She also had a prominent role in the 1980 film “All That Jazz,” based on Fosse’s complicated life. In one number, “There’ll Be Some Changes Made,” Ms. Reinking demonstrates the Fosse dance vocabulary, accentuated by kicks that extended above her head and the intensity in her large, blue eyes.

Long after Ms. Reinking and Fosse broke up, they remained close and continued to collaborate onstage. He directed and choreographed her in a 1986 Broadway revival of “Sweet Charity,” a show he had premiered 20 years earlier with Verdon. Fosse died in 1987.

Soon afterward, Ms. Reinking cut back on performing to focus on raising her son. But in the mid-1990s, a call came to revive “Chicago” for a limited run in the city for which the show was named.

Ms. Reinking was asked to update the dances and ended up creating essentially an all-new show. The only Fosse routine retained intact was the closing number.

“I didn’t remember all the numbers, and neither did anyone else,” Ms. Reinking told the Globe and Mail. “I just did what I felt was right, using all of his style, technique, and of course his props … the hats, gloves, ladders, chairs.”

When Broadway beckoned, director Walter Bobbie urged the 47-year-old Ms. Reinking to come out of semiretirement to take on the lead role of Roxie Hart. She agreed, appearing with Bebe Neuwirth as Velma Kelly, her opposite number in crime and showbiz dreams.

Ms. Reinking refined Fosse’s choreography, softening its rough, almost hypermasculine edges to give the play a more inviting sensibility.

Fosse aimed for “artistry, a mental involvement,” Ms. Reinking told the New York Times in 1996. “Each move was layered with subtext, like an actor speaking his lines. You had to know the ‘why’ of what you were doing. … That’s where the challenge was for me — that and the fact that for Fosse you can never be clean enough or sharp enough or, um, boozy enough.”

The revived, and revised, “Chicago” opened on Broadway in 1996 to ecstatic reviews and huge audiences.

“Every number in this ‘Chicago’ (and most of them are showstoppers),” theater critic Ben Brantley wrote in the Times, “buzzes with an implicit, irresistibly arrogant declaration: ‘Watch me. What I’m about to do is going to be terrific, and you’re going to love every second of it.’ ”

The play won six Tony Awards, including one for Neuwirth as best actress in a musical and one for Ms. Reinking for choreography. After 24 years, “Chicago” is still a Broadway hit and one of the longest-running productions in theater history.

“The hope is that in rediscovering ‘Chicago,’ audiences will rediscover what theater was,” Ms. Reinking told the Times. “It was sophisticated, complicated, adult.”

Ann Holmes Reinking was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Seattle. Her father was a hydraulic engineer, her mother a homemaker.

After seeing a production of “The Nutcracker,” Ms. Reinking decided at age 11 to become a dancer. She moved to New York at 18, and Joffrey Ballet founder Robert Joffrey suggested she try musical theater after noting her talent for singing.

She appeared in a many productions in New York and in other cities. After the success of “Chicago,” she turned more toward choreography, including several ballets and Broadway shows. She was the co-choreographer and co-director of “Fosse,” a 1999 musical about her mentor.

She also taught for many years at a summer theater program in Tampa and helped stage productions of “Chicago” around the world. She lived in recent years in Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Her marriages to Larry Small, Herbert Allen Jr. and James Stuart ended in divorce. Survivors include Talbert, her husband since 1994; a son from her third marriage; and six siblings.

Ms. Reinking was a national spokeswoman for the Marfan Foundation, which seeks to raise awareness of Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that affects skeletal development. (Her son has the condition.) She also produced two documentaries about Marfan syndrome and other medical challenges.

Throughout her life, Ms. Reinking led master classes around the country. At one session in Bethesda, Md., in 1983, she noted that some students weren’t paying attention and couldn’t remember their steps.

“You have no control over how tall you are or how long your legs are, but you do have control over how much you concentrate,” she told them. “It’s to your advantage to work your brain as well as your body. The rest is up to fate.”