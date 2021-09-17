Soon after the telescope was completed in 1967, Bell Burnell noticed an unusual squiggle, what she called a piece of “scruff,” that she traced to the constellation Vulpecula. “I wanted to understand what it was, and I ended up taking this problem to Tony. And he said that it was interference,” she recalled in the Times documentary. Referring to herself in the third person, she added that Dr. Hewish “had one idea that Jocelyn had wired up the radio telescope wrongly, and it was something to do with that.”