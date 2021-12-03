With a carefully modulated voice and a face that seemed as malleable as clay, he appeared in plays by 20th-century giants such as Harold Pinter and Sam Shepard, and he seemed to draw on those works while breathing new life into the classics. A member of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1982, he was considered one of his generation’s foremost interpreters of Shakespeare. The company’s former director Terry Hands once likened him to “a blowtorch without a handle,” saying, “He lives, eats, sleeps whatever play he is in.”