His career was remarkable for its longevity and because he played all 20 seasons with the Lakers — the most ever for one team. Bryant was the fifth player to last two full decades.

Bryant scored 33,643 career points, third-most in league history, and averaged 25.0 points per game, including a 60-point performance in his final game on April 13, 2016. His 81-point game in on Jan. 22, 2006, against the Toronto Raptors was the second-highest scoring performance in the NBA and arguably the most dazzling single-game offensive performance in hoops history.

He was an 18-time All-Star, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the 2008 NBA MVP.

Bryant’s post-playing career in the entertainment industry began auspiciously when he won an Oscar for “Dear Basketball,” an animated short film based on the letter he wrote announcing his retirement.