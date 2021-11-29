She objected to the studio’s constant meddling. When executives proposed re-christening her Andrea Lord, Ms. Dahl suggested they give the name to another actress. (“I felt she needed it worse than I did. Her name was Ethel Czap.”) In addition, she told People, “They tried to eradicate my beauty spot, red hair and cream coloring.” She said she was vindicated after her first piece of fan mail arrived, addressed care of “Hollywood, California,” bearing nothing but a drawing of lips and a beauty mark.