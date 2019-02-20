Armando Rodriguez, a Mexican immigrant and World War II veteran who went on to serve under four American presidents while pressing for civil rights, has died.

Christy Rodriguez, his daughter, said Wednesday her father died early Sunday morning at their San Diego home from complications of a stroke. He was 97.

Rodriguez was born in Gomez Palacio, Mexico, and came to the San Diego with his family as a 6-year-old boy.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Rodriguez graduated from San Diego State University and worked as a teacher before joining the Mexico American civil rights movement.

He led Southern California’s Viva Kennedy campaign — the effort to increase Latino voter support for John F. Kennedy in 1960.

Rodriguez later held a number of positions under presidents Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan.

