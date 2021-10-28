He began to jot notes on his newspaper and scorecard, observing with some annoyance the gamblers, loudmouths and fans from other teams around him. As the players warmed up on the field below, Mr. Hano marveled at the perfect throws unleashed by the Giants’ young center fielder, Willie Mays.
Later that afternoon, Mays would save the game for the Giants with one of the most remarkable catches in baseball history. Mr. Hano would chronicle the catch, the Giants’ eventual victory and his experiences at the ballpark in “A Day in the Bleachers,” which is now recognized as one the finest books ever written about baseball.
Mr. Hano was 99 when he died Oct. 24 at his home in Laguna Beach, Calif. The cause was lymphoma, said his wife, Bonnie Hano.
Mr. Hano (pronounced HAY-no) saw his first baseball game in 1926, when he was 4. At the Polo Grounds 28 years later, his Giants were underdogs against the formidable Indians, who had a record of 111-43 that year. Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a triple by Vic Wertz. The Giants tied the game in the third inning, as two veteran pitchers, Sal Maglie of the Giants and Bob Lemon of Cleveland, squared off and kept the game even.
In “A Day in the Bleachers,” Mr. Hano mixes his play-by-play observations of the game with ruminations on the nature of baseball, the idea of heroism and the great players he has watched over the years, including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Jackie Robinson and his favorite, Carl Hubbell, a Hall of Fame Giants pitcher of the 1930s.
“I remember seeing DiMaggio hit a groundball past the shortstop in an unimportant game on afternoon several years back,” Mr. Hano wrote.
“DiMaggio rounded first and as I glanced at him, something caught in my throat. He looked more like a great deer than a human, running lightly on his toes, head and neck stretched out, nostrils seemingly quivering, eyes searching for whatever it was he had to know.”
Something just as remarkable occurred in the top of the eighth inning, as the Indians put two runners on base with no outs. Giants Manager Leo Durocher replaced Maglie with left-hander Don Liddle to face Wertz, who already had three hits on the day.
On the fourth pitch, Wertz sent a hard line drive toward center field, just below where Mr. Hano was sitting, “and alarm raced through me, peril flaring against my heart.”
What happened next is still known to baseball fans as “The Catch.” In 10 pages, Mr. Hano describes the play, captures the tension of the moment and reflects on why other spectacular fielding plays fell short of what Mays did that day.
He watched in “utter astonishment” as Mays “was turned full around, head down, running as hard as he could, straight toward the runway between the two bleacher sections,” more than 460 feet from home plate.
Mr. Hano glanced at the ball, scanned the field — the Cleveland runners were paused between bases — and pondered what the managers, coaches and players were thinking in that moment of suspended animation. He saw Mays give a momentary glance back, then slow down as he approached the wall, catching with both hands over his left shoulder, “much like a football player.”
“He had turned so quickly, and run so fast and truly that he made this impossible catch look — to us in the bleachers — quite ordinary,” Mr. Hano wrote.
“No other center fielder that I have ever seen,” he added, “could have done it for no one else was as fast in getting to the ball.”
But the play was not over. Knowing there were two runners on base, “Mays caught the ball, and then whirled and threw, like some olden statue of a Greek javelin hurler, his head twisted away to the left as his right arm swept out and around.”
The runner on second base advanced to third. The runner on first held his base. The Giants escaped the inning without giving up a run.
In the 10th inning, Mays drew a walk, then stole second base. Another player was walked, and pinch hitter Dusty Rhodes popped a home run into the short right field corner — about 200 feet shorter than Wertz’s blow to center field. The Giants won, 5-2, then went on to sweep the Indians in four games.
Mays’s uncanny reflexes and skills turned the fortunes of the series, “and until those reflexes slow down,” Mr. Hano wrote, “Mays must be regarded as off by himself, not merely a great ball player, but the great ball player of our time.”
Mr. Hano wrote a 10,000-word article about the game, but he could not sell it. He expanded the article into a book, which was published in 1955 but did not sell well. “A Day in the Bleachers” was unlike other sports books of the time because it described just a single game and was written from the point of view of a fan.
Since then, the book has been reprinted several times, and the chapter on Mays’s catch has been excerpted in anthologies of baseball writing.
“If you ask me, the holy trinity of great baseball books are ‘[A] Day in the Bleachers,’ [Lawrence Ritter’s] ‘The Glory of Their Times’ and [Roger Kahn’s] ‘The Boys of Summer,’ ” longtime Boston Globe sports columnist Bob Ryan told the New York Daily News in 2018.
Writing in the New York Times in 1985, Kahn praised Mr. Hano’s “low-key shrewdness” and his “subtle perceptions and pleasing wit. When a Cleveland rooter urged an outfielder to ‘hit it where you live,’ Mr. Hano noted that the outfielder’s home, well west of the Polo Grounds, lay in foul territory.”
Arnold Philip Hano was born March 2, 1922, in Manhattan and grew up mostly in the Bronx. His father was a lawyer who worked as a salesman during the Depression. His mother was a homemaker.
Mr. Hano attended Long Island University, intending to prepare for medical school but disliked his biology and chemistry courses. “One day I went into the newspaper office and they were laughing, having fun,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2004. “I didn’t know you were allowed to have fun.”
He switched to English and journalism, graduating in 1941 at 19, then worked briefly at the New York Daily News. He served in the Pacific with the Army during World War II. Afterward, he worked for a government agency and taught school before becoming an editor at publishing houses in New York.
In 1954, Mr. Hano became a full-time freelance writer. A year later, he moved to California. He published hundreds of magazine articles and more than 20 books, including biographies of sports stars and several novels under pseudonyms.
Mr. Hano became an environmental activist in Laguna Beach, then spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer with his wife in Costa Rica in the early 1990s. Filmmaker Jon Leonoudakis produced a documentary about him, “Hano! A Century in the Bleachers,” in 2015. His baseball archives are housed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
His first marriage, to Marjorie Mosheim, ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, the former Bonnie Abraham of Laguna Beach; two children from his first marriage; a daughter from his second marriage; and a granddaughter.
In “A Day in the Bleachers,” just before Mays made his magical catch in center field, Mr. Hano described the poignant moment when Maglie, the aging and dejected pitcher, left the game.
“There was a sprinkling of applause for the man who had come into the stadium some time before eleven o’clock that morning, clean shaven and tastefully dressed, and was now going off tired and grimy, his face coated with sweat and dark beard,” he wrote.
“Maglie had tried to do with an old man’s arm and back,” Mr. Hano continued, “what a young man might not even have been able to do as well — of such failures is greatness made.”
