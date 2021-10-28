Mr. Hano (pronounced HAY-no) saw his first baseball game in 1926, when he was 4. At the Polo Grounds 28 years later, his Giants were underdogs against the formidable Indians, who had a record of 111-43 that year. Cleveland took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a triple by Vic Wertz. The Giants tied the game in the third inning, as two veteran pitchers, Sal Maglie of the Giants and Bob Lemon of Cleveland, squared off and kept the game even.