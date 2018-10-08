Producer Arnold Kopelson, editor Claire Simpson and director Oliver Stone in 1987, after receiving Oscars for the Vietnam War film “Platoon.” (Lennox McLendon/AP)

Arnold Kopelson, an Oscar-winning producer who worked on a slew of critical darlings and blockbuster movies during the 1980s and ’90s, including the Vietnam War film “Platoon” and the Harrison Ford thriller “The Fugitive,” died Oct. 8 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 83.

CBS, where Mr. Kopelson was a board member for more than a decade, confirmed the death but did not give a cause. Mr. Kopelson was in the news this summer when a video he shot of media mogul Sumner Redstone became part of a lawsuit involving CBS and whether the 95-year-old Redstone was still able to make decisions at his company National Amusements Inc., which controls the television network.

Mr. Kopelson served as a producer for more than two dozen movies, including the sex comedy “Porky’s” (1981) and the David Fincher thriller “Seven” (1995), both of which grossed more than $100 million.

His artistic triumph was likely “Platoon” (1986), directed by Oliver Stone and starring Charlie Sheen as a morally conflicted U.S. infantryman. The movie received five Academy Awards, including a best picture Oscar for Mr. Kopelson.

He received a second best-picture nomination for “The Fugitive” (1993), which starred Ford as a man wrongly convicted of murdering his wife and featured Tommy Lee Jones as a U.S. Marshal who tries to chase him down.

Based on a 1960s television series of the same name, the movie earned nearly $370 million worldwide and spawned a short-lived TV remake in 2000, for which Mr. Kopelson served as executive producer.



Mr. Kopelson and his wife, Anne, in 2003. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

His other film credits included “Outbreak” (1995), a medical thriller featuring Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo and Morgan Freeman; “The Devil’s Advocate” (1997), in which Al Pacino played a lawyer from hell; and “A Perfect Murder” (1998), a remake of the Alfred Hitchcock classic “Dial M for Murder.”

For “Triumph of the Spirit” (1989), about a Greek boxer (Willem Dafoe) sent to Auschwitz, Mr. Kopelson and the filmmakers obtained permission to film on location at the Nazi death camp.

Mr. Kopelson was born in New York City on Feb. 14, 1935, and worked as a lawyer before beginning his film career. In 1972 he formed Inter-Ocean Film Sales with Anne Feinberg, a fellow producer, to help independent producers market their movies overseas. They married two years later and were frequent collaborators.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three children.